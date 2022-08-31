House of the Dragon Losing One of Its Showrunners for Season 2 — But a Game of Thrones Veteran Is Returning

There’ll be a transfer of power behind the scenes of House of the Dragon , too: Miguel Sapochnik, who served as co-showrunner and director during the Game of Thrones prequel’s first season, is leaving the HBO series ahead of Season 2.

Sapochnik, who directed key Game of Thrones episodes like “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome,” shared showrunner duties on House of the Dragon ‘s freshman season with co-creator Ryan Condal and directed the pilot as well. Condal will now serve as sole showrunner in Season 2.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon ,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

The void left by Sapochnik’s absence will be filled by another Thrones veteran, though: Emmy winner Alan Taylor, who directed seven Thrones episodes including “Beyond the Wall,” along with key installments of The Sopranos and Mad Men , will join House of the Dragon as executive producer for Season 2. He will direct multiple episodes as well.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens,” Taylor said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George [R.R. Martin] have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

House of the Dragon debuted earlier this month to nearly 10 million viewers , becoming HBO’s most watched series premiere ever, and even saw its audience increase in Week 2. HBO renewed it for a second season shortly after the premiere.