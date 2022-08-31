ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House of the Dragon Losing One of Its Showrunners for Season 2 — But a Game of Thrones Veteran Is Returning

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKBx8_0hd5XHeT00

There’ll be a transfer of power behind the scenes of House of the Dragon , too: Miguel Sapochnik, who served as co-showrunner and director during the Game of Thrones prequel’s first season, is leaving the HBO series ahead of Season 2.

Sapochnik, who directed key Game of Thrones episodes like “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome,” shared showrunner duties on House of the Dragon ‘s freshman season with co-creator Ryan Condal and directed the pilot as well. Condal will now serve as sole showrunner in Season 2.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon ,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

The void left by Sapochnik’s absence will be filled by another Thrones veteran, though: Emmy winner Alan Taylor, who directed seven Thrones episodes including “Beyond the Wall,” along with key installments of The Sopranos and Mad Men , will join House of the Dragon as executive producer for Season 2. He will direct multiple episodes as well.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens,” Taylor said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George [R.R. Martin] have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

House of the Dragon debuted earlier this month to nearly 10 million viewers , becoming HBO’s most watched series premiere ever, and even saw its audience increase in Week 2. HBO renewed it for a second season shortly after the premiere.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

House of the Dragon Episode 2 Recap: So Fresh, So Queen

Rhaenyra, meet your new mommy. As House of the Dragon’s second episode gets underway, not even six months have passed since Queen Aemma’s bloody, futile death. But nearly everyone in King Viserys’ orbit spends most of the episode buzzing in his ear, telling him how he must remarry — and soon — with one adviser even offering up a very young daughter as a potential bride. If you’ve read Fire & Blood, you already know who is chosen to become the new queen. But let’s all run through the highlights of Episode 2 and find out/relive it together, shall we? (And once...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
ABC News

'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting

Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Game Of Thrones#Veteran#Mad Men#Dragon#House#Hbo
Fatherly

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Seems To Tease One Shocking Death

In the new trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a warning: "We’ll show the world who we are... and what we do." Them's fightin' words, and they're uttered portentously by John Dutton in the 16-second-long teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. Because it’s so short, this teaser is a true tease. But, for hardcore fans, there are a few pertinent morsels, plus, the possibility that this season is setting up the death of a major character.
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheDailyBeast

Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?

The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

TVLine

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy