‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Exits Series

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
House of the Dragon ” is already playing a game of thrones when it comes to showrunners.

Co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping away from HBO’s record-breaking “Thrones” prequel series. Sapochnik entered a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects after spending three years on “House of the Dragon.” He will remain on as an executive producer for the series, but co-creator Ryan Condal will be sole showrunner, with original series veteran Alan Taylor joining the team as director. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

“Working within the ‘Thrones’ universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of ‘House of the Dragon’,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

Sapochnik said of Season 2 director and executive producer Taylor, “I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and ‘House of the Dragon’ family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season 2 and beyond.”

As sole showrunner, Condal will will continue to closely work with co-creator George R.R. Martin.

Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” will be directed and executive produced by Taylor, who previously helmed seven “GoT” episodes, in addition to “The Sopranos,” “Mad Men,” and “Rome.” Emmy winner Taylor most recently directed “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” and is in production on AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as ‘House of the Dragon’ grows into its second season,” Taylor stated. “Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

HBO issued a statement addressing Sapochnik’s exit, saying, “Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ establishing its signature look and feel. This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him. While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity. Looking forward, we’ve had a decades-long relationship with Alan Taylor, and we are delighted to have him join Ryan and rest the talented team.”

“House of the Dragon” showrunner Condal previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Sapochnik was reluctant to formally join the series. “Miguel said, ‘I’m never doing Thrones again,'” Condal remembered, as Sapochnik admitted he went through a lot of “vacillating.”

“House of the Dragon” has already been making history with the highest premiere ratings ever , and viewership for Episode 2 of “House of the Dragon” even increased by two percent for the next episode, tallying 10.2 million viewers domestically across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, added, “We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with Season 1. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.”

“House of the Dragon” was renewed for a second season after its massive series premiere.

Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date

Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could an upset be on the cards? A Black Lady Sketch Show also beat out Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’: Ramin Djawadi on Reshaping the Music of Westeros

Dragons will come and go, it seems, but the main themes of Westeros stay the same. The opening of “House of the Dragon” embraces its televisionary sire’s thundering drums, armies of strings, and melodic refrains that loop like the turning of the Earth. In fact, there’s a fair bit of music throughout HBO’s follow-up to “Game of Thrones” that remains exactly the same. But that is in no small part because Ramin Djawadi’s score works almost like a narrator for the events surrounding the battles, old and new, for the Iron Throne. Whenever the main title theme hits — whether...
MUSIC
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

