ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago 17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

By Andy Koval
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6RiQ_0hd5X0jN00

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day.

Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell.

He is one suspect who is accused of taking multiple vehicles with a firearm in the last few weeks throughout various areas on the South Side. Police did not say how many others are wanted in the group.

The 17-year-old is connected to the following armed carjackings. Nine of which took place on Aug. 20 and eight women were victims, per Chicago police.

A night on the street: Inside Chicago area carjacking task force
  • Aug. 18 – 6600 block of S. Albany Ave.; 35-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 6700 block of S. Washtenaw Ave.; 33-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 8000 block of S. Campbell Ave.; 33-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 3400 block of W. 72 nd St.; 58-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 – 2900 block of S. Union Ave.; 21-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 6500 block of S. Kedzie Ave.; 50-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 – 5600 block of S. Albany Ave.; 26-year-old male victim
  • Aug. 20 – 5700 block of S. Richmond St.; 45-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 8400 block of S. Sangamon St.; 40-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 20 – 6600 block of S. Artesian Ave.; 66-year-old female victim
  • Aug. 30 – 8700 block of S. Vincennes Ave.; 49-year-old female victim

The boy was also charged with two counts of criminal damage to government property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Mr. Wolf
3d ago

This is the kind of POS Lightfoot defends , why aren’t these people that got carjacked getting interviewed on the news or protesting at Lori’s house

Reply
5
Related
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Chicago 17#Chicago Police#Chicago Area#Cpd#Rockwell
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO —  A man was found laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body Saturday morning. According to reports, police responded to a call of a 22-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the 6000 block of West Racine Street at around 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning. The man sustained gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video released in shooting of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard. The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman killed, man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The 30-year-old man was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say. The man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy