Buffalo, NY

Bills practice squad roster announced

By Zach Jones
 3 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Bills have announced the 13 players who currently make up the Bills practice squad. The Bills will be able to add three more names to the practice squad with the limit being 16.

Some of the notable names include, QB Matt Barkley, RB Raheem Blackshear and WR’s Isaiah Hodgins and Tavon Austin. Blackshear enjoyed an exciting preseason with 116 rushing yards, 93 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Hodgins also had a beautiful 3 games, 124 yards receiving on 16 catches.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Bills will be bringing on OT Ryan Van Denmark.

