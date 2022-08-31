ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Johnstown fire leads to building being demolished

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building. The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived. According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5

The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Johnstown, PA
Government
Cambria County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Johnstown, PA
Health
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Johnstown, PA
Education
WJAC TV

Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness

BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event scheduled in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) is teaming up with members of local law enforcement to help people replace license plates that have become hard to read. The license plate replacement event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire Department located on Scalp […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Education Construction#College#Construction Maintenance#Student Affairs#Channel 6#U P J Sophomore
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

State College PD monitoring Centre County park after residents’ concerns

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents’ concerns about suspicious activity at a Centre County park have officials considering possible solutions. Dalevue Park is officially open from dawn to dusk, at least, if you’re following the rules. College Township Assistant Township Manager, Mike Bloom, said residents’ concerns are surrounding activity in Dalevue Park outside of normal […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Trap, neuter, release program for stray cats in Cambria County

A few neighborhoods in Cambria County have seen an increase in the stray cat population throughout the summer and now the Humane Society is stepping in to help. The Humane Society of Cambria County recently began trapping cats in the Moxham area, but it's all for a good reason. Earlier...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties asked to restrict water use while in ‘drought watch’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County to host recycling events

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County Recycling will be hosting two recycling collection events. Their will be two separate events. The first will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This one will focus on recyclables. There will be no cost to drop off materials. The second event is […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: PSU student charged for allegedly posting bomb threat on social media app

University Park, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Penn State student is facing charges after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak. Police say Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, faces one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats to cause a serious public inconvenience, according to online court records.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
WTAJ

Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy