Another Pensacola restaurant has gained national recognition after being named one of Florida's 12 most iconic restaurants, according to Trips to Discover .

McGuire's Irish Pub was named to the list for its lively atmosphere, great food and its biggest spectacle — the 750,000-plus $1 bills that hang from the restaurant's ceilings, walls, columns and nearly every other surface of the restaurant.

The article pointed to the restaurant's history, dating back to when it first opened at the Town & Country Plaza in 1977 before moving into its current location, the 20,000-square-foot, 95-year-old, firehouse-turned saloon for which it is known today.

When it comes to food, McGuire's doesn't get fancy. It offers steak, seafood, some Irish cuisine and pub fare. But it stands out from the pack thanks to its quality.

It's also Florida's oldest brewery.

Fish House: Pensacola Fish House ranks among best Florida seafood restaurants in Trips to Discover

Pensacola craft breweries: Pensacola is up to 14 breweries, here's a list of them all

Pensacola cheap eats: 11 places to grab a meal that won't break the bank

Established in 1988, the traditional oak and copper brewery brews ales, porters, stouts, seasonal beers and even its root beer. On tap, you'll always find McGuire's light ale, Irish red ale, IPA, porter and Irish stout.

Seasonal flavors include raspberry wheat, Belgian ale, India pale ale, Octoberfest, Hefeweizen, Millennium, Christmas ale and several spring and fall lagers.

Additionally, McGuire's holds one of the area's largest 5K events each March leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the St. Patrick's Day Prediction 5K Run. The 3.1-mile race has drawn in crowds of over 16,000 people every year for 45 years.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: McGuire's Irish Pub makes Trips to Discover's list of most iconic Florida restaurants