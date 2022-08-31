ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

McGuire's Irish Pub makes Trips to Discover's list of most iconic Florida restaurants

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Another Pensacola restaurant has gained national recognition after being named one of Florida's 12 most iconic restaurants, according to Trips to Discover .

McGuire's Irish Pub was named to the list for its lively atmosphere, great food and its biggest spectacle — the 750,000-plus $1 bills that hang from the restaurant's ceilings, walls, columns and nearly every other surface of the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hffzz_0hd5WRle00

The article pointed to the restaurant's history, dating back to when it first opened at the Town & Country Plaza in 1977 before moving into its current location, the 20,000-square-foot, 95-year-old, firehouse-turned saloon for which it is known today.

When it comes to food, McGuire's doesn't get fancy. It offers steak, seafood, some Irish cuisine and pub fare. But it stands out from the pack thanks to its quality.

It's also Florida's oldest brewery.

Fish House: Pensacola Fish House ranks among best Florida seafood restaurants in Trips to Discover

Pensacola craft breweries: Pensacola is up to 14 breweries, here's a list of them all

Pensacola cheap eats: 11 places to grab a meal that won't break the bank

Established in 1988, the traditional oak and copper brewery brews ales, porters, stouts, seasonal beers and even its root beer. On tap, you'll always find McGuire's light ale, Irish red ale, IPA, porter and Irish stout.

Seasonal flavors include raspberry wheat, Belgian ale, India pale ale, Octoberfest, Hefeweizen, Millennium, Christmas ale and several spring and fall lagers.

Additionally, McGuire's holds one of the area's largest 5K events each March leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the St. Patrick's Day Prediction 5K Run. The 3.1-mile race has drawn in crowds of over 16,000 people every year for 45 years.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: McGuire's Irish Pub makes Trips to Discover's list of most iconic Florida restaurants

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Restaurants
thepulsepensacola.com

“Celebrate the Blue Angels” at September’s Gallery Night!

On Friday, September 16th, from 5–9 pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Celebrate the Blue Angels!” presented by Publix with main event partner the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. Gallery Night’s September event will highlight the art of Katie Bodden. Gallery Night’s September Featured Artist is...
PENSACOLA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants

Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Irish Pub#Bar Info#Pale Ale#Irish Cuisine#Food Drink#Pensacola Fish House#Established#Belgian#Octoberfest#Hefeweizen
WKRG News 5

Labor Day 2022 events around Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
DESTIN, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Locals giving free golf cart rides to Destin harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After living and playing in the City of Destin for years, Okaloosa Co. local Shawna Adams and Texas-native Cash Stern created the Destin Harbor Haulers free shuttle service. Not like a paid taxi-cab, businesses operating on the harbor pay for the golf cart service to bring customers free of charge. “For […]
DESTIN, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast

There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 2

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy