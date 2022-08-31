ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Flood risk through Labor Day Monday

Thunderstorms are likely through the next several hours. Flooding is our greatest threat. Unlike what we have seen the past few days, our rainfall is possible throughout the day. As early as 9-10AM we can see The deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain.
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
spacecityweather.com

The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us

Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
fox26houston.com

Substantial drought improvements continue across Texas, amidst a rainy pattern shift

HOUSTON - September 1 marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. For easy data-keeping purposes, the meteorological seasons are divided into three-month quarters rather than separated by astronomical factors. The start of Fall that most know is on the Autumn Equinox which this year falls on September 22; that is the start of Astronomical Fall.
Reform Austin

Battleship Texas Returns To Galveston For Long Delayed Repairs

The USS Texas, the lone surviving ship in the “dreadnought” class in the US Navy made a successful journey to Galveston for repairs, marking the first time the ship had been moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic site in La Porte, Texas. It was last moved 32 years ago after previous repairs had also been done in Galveston. Onlookers turned out to watch the 110 year old vessel being towed by tug boats to dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig in Galveston.
fox26houston.com

Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

Friday should see warm temperatures and isolated downpours around Houston, very similar to what things looked like on Thursday. The holiday weekend brings changes with increased chances for rain. Some of those downpours could be heavy and slow-moving causing some street flooding. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday on Monday, make sure you have a rain option. There will definitely be scattered showers around Southeast Texas.
KPLC TV

Battleship USS Texas towed Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard enforced a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the towing of the battleship USS Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The USS Texas was towed from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas...
cw39.com

Road closure near US-59 in Rosenberg could impact commute

ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) — Traveling around Rosenberg Friday morning and into the afternoon drivers should be prepared to see construction workers around US-59 near Highway 36. Between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage improvements across the US-59/IH-69...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey

HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
cw39.com

Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
fox26houston.com

Investigation underway following 2-alarm fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston. Officials said the fire was located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane. No injuries have been reported. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
texassignal.com

TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
fox26houston.com

Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv

PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
