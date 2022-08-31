Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Flood risk through Labor Day Monday
Thunderstorms are likely through the next several hours. Flooding is our greatest threat. Unlike what we have seen the past few days, our rainfall is possible throughout the day. As early as 9-10AM we can see The deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
August in Houston concludes with milder weather, no named tropical storms entire month
August 2022 was an anomaly in the Houston area, with milder than usual temperatures and no named tropical storms for the region to worry about. This August was the mildest August in 30 years, according to Eric Berger with Space City Weather. August was one and three degrees cooler than June and July, respectively.
spacecityweather.com
The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us
Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Substantial drought improvements continue across Texas, amidst a rainy pattern shift
HOUSTON - September 1 marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. For easy data-keeping purposes, the meteorological seasons are divided into three-month quarters rather than separated by astronomical factors. The start of Fall that most know is on the Autumn Equinox which this year falls on September 22; that is the start of Astronomical Fall.
Battleship Texas Returns To Galveston For Long Delayed Repairs
The USS Texas, the lone surviving ship in the “dreadnought” class in the US Navy made a successful journey to Galveston for repairs, marking the first time the ship had been moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic site in La Porte, Texas. It was last moved 32 years ago after previous repairs had also been done in Galveston. Onlookers turned out to watch the 110 year old vessel being towed by tug boats to dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig in Galveston.
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
fox26houston.com
Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson
Friday should see warm temperatures and isolated downpours around Houston, very similar to what things looked like on Thursday. The holiday weekend brings changes with increased chances for rain. Some of those downpours could be heavy and slow-moving causing some street flooding. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday on Monday, make sure you have a rain option. There will definitely be scattered showers around Southeast Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
KPLC TV
Battleship USS Texas towed Wednesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard enforced a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the towing of the battleship USS Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The USS Texas was towed from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas...
cw39.com
Road closure near US-59 in Rosenberg could impact commute
ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) — Traveling around Rosenberg Friday morning and into the afternoon drivers should be prepared to see construction workers around US-59 near Highway 36. Between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage improvements across the US-59/IH-69...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey
HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
cw39.com
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
fox26houston.com
Woman injured after part of building facade falls at downtown Houston aquarium
HOUSTON - Repair work is underway after a piece of building facade at the downtown Houston aquarium fell on Friday night. According to Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, they responded to a ‘building collapse’ call at the aquarium. Harrison said a piece of metal facade fell off the building...
fox26houston.com
Investigation underway following 2-alarm fire in SW Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston. Officials said the fire was located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane. No injuries have been reported. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
texassignal.com
TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
fox26houston.com
Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv
PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
Comments / 9