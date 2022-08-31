ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Motorcyclist who led police on pursuit arrested doing 94 mph on city streets

By Matthew Nobert
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets.

Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle.

When officers attempted a traffic stop Baxter fled, according to police. Police initially pursued him but ended their chase due to public safety concerns.

The Roseville Police Traffic Unit said they began an investigation that resulted in locating Baxter’s residence and a search warrant was authorized for Baxter’s residence as well as a seizure warrant for his motorcycle.

On Aug. 25, the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team and the Roseville Police Department served the warrants resulting in the arrest of Baxter and the impounding of his motorcycle, according to police.

Baxter is currently in the South Placer County Jail and is facing charges for evading with willful disregard for public safety.

