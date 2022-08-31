1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
BETHALTO, Ill. – One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
The shooting happened shortly after the noon hour at Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. The victim is being treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital.
This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.
