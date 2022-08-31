ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf4et_0hd5VDcV00

BETHALTO, Ill. – One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.

The shooting happened shortly after the noon hour at Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. The victim is being treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital.

What are the odds? Cardinals current chances at postseason, World Series title

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethalto, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Bethalto, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Bethalto, IL
Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
GLEN CARBON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Wednesday Bethalto shooting

A 67-year-old Bethalto man is charged with four felonies, accused of shooting a man at a Bethalto mobile home community. Thomas A. Bowers, who lives in the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm.
BETHALTO, IL
FOX2Now

Florissant man sentenced after shooting 2 children, 1 fatally

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally. Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives called after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 19-year-old man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:19 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene the man was laying on his back on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
houstonherald.com

Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois

A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
spotonillinois.com

Patrols bring 86 citations

JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home

Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy