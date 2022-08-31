ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
WTGS

Local law enforcement officers host annual road safety campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Law enforcement officers from South Carolina and Georgia met at the Savannah Civic Center on Thursday for the 31st annual "Hands Across the Border" campaign. Hands Across the Border is a week-long road safety education and enforcement campaign intended to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities...
wtoc.com

State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
wfxg.com

Operation Hands Across the Border begins in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's almost time for a busy travel weekend for Labor Day! Law enforcement plans to be out to prevent traffic deaths starting Wednesday night. This effort is called "Hands Across the Border." During this time, you will see agencies on both sides of the river doing check points.
The Georgia Sun

Wet weather expected for Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Georgia each day of the long Labor Day weekend, possibly putting a damper on what many consider the last celebration of the summer. According to the National Weather Service, the daily rainfall will remain well into next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
WALB 10

Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
wfxg.com

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is extending the suspension of Georgia's gas tax for the fourth time. This new extension will last until Oct. 12. The governor's office first suspended the gas tax in March as a way to help Georgians deal with record high gas prices.
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
41nbc.com

September to begin on a wet note for the Peach State

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storm chances are returning today across Middle Georgia. It’s a sunny start for Middle Georgia today but cloud cover will fill in later this afternoon. A low pressure system is churning in South Georgia and slowly moving northward, bringing moisture and clouds with it. The early sun, however, is allowing for temperatures to rise quickly. Highs around the region are in the upper 80s today with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. Ambient winds will mainly flow out of the east-southeast at about 5 mph.
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

