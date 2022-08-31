ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

Author Ethan Wilcox Releases Third Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ethan Wilcox is a local high school student and author. He recently released his third book in the “Nuclear Family” series. You can purchase that here or from local book shops.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Turn Up Time: Full-body circuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a nice change up to your workout routine to burn some serious calories, look no further than this full-body circuit by our guy Luis over at TruFit. We’re turning it up with some kettle bell swings, resistant running and kettle...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Vibe Media hosting inaugural Magic Vibe Awards Sept. 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some of the best Amarillo leaders and talent will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Magic Vibe Awards, Sunday, September 4th, at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. We sat down with organizer and Vibe Media owner Jeremiah Katembo to find out...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
Amarillo, TX
Cars
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Public Library Previews Upcoming Book Sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of APL Book Sale raises funds to help with library programs that aren’t paid for by taxpayer dollars. Coming up September 9th Friends of APL will get first access to the book sale from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Steve Earle Talks New Album, Longevity, and Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 22 albums, that’s how many Steve Earle has released during his career. The latest called “Jerry Jeff” where Steve Earle & The Dukes perform some of Jerry Jeff Walker’s famous hits. Earle says growing up in Texas he learned about Jerry...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy