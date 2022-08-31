Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
Author Ethan Wilcox Releases Third Book
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ethan Wilcox is a local high school student and author. He recently released his third book in the “Nuclear Family” series. You can purchase that here or from local book shops.
Myhighplains.com
Turn Up Time: Full-body circuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a nice change up to your workout routine to burn some serious calories, look no further than this full-body circuit by our guy Luis over at TruFit. We’re turning it up with some kettle bell swings, resistant running and kettle...
Myhighplains.com
Vibe Media hosting inaugural Magic Vibe Awards Sept. 4th
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some of the best Amarillo leaders and talent will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Magic Vibe Awards, Sunday, September 4th, at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. We sat down with organizer and Vibe Media owner Jeremiah Katembo to find out...
Myhighplains.com
Cinergy Entertainment Offering $3 Movie Tickets, Discounts for National Cinema Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Cinema Day is coming up on September 3rd. In honor of that day you can purchase $3 movie tickets from Cinergy Entertainment in Amarillo on September 3rd. Along with a reduced ticket price, loyalty members will get double points, and there will be discounted concessions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Public Library Previews Upcoming Book Sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of APL Book Sale raises funds to help with library programs that aren’t paid for by taxpayer dollars. Coming up September 9th Friends of APL will get first access to the book sale from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
Myhighplains.com
Steve Earle Talks New Album, Longevity, and Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 22 albums, that’s how many Steve Earle has released during his career. The latest called “Jerry Jeff” where Steve Earle & The Dukes perform some of Jerry Jeff Walker’s famous hits. Earle says growing up in Texas he learned about Jerry...
Comments / 0