James Batmasian pays $16M for Palm Beach County industrial portfolio
James Batmasian is continuing his summer hot streak, wheeling and dealing for South Florida commercial properties. The Boca Raton-based real estate investor paid $15.5 million for a portfolio of three industrial sites in Palm Beach County, records show. Batmasian acquired Fairfax Center at 6758 North Military Trail in Riviera Beach, Hopo Center at 1101 53rd Street South in Mangonia Park and Watertower at 801 15th Street in Lake Park.
Miami City Ballet benefactors buy Bay Harbor Islands teardown
Miami City Ballet benefactors Juan and Ophelia Roca bought a waterfront teardown in Bay Harbor Islands for $9.5 million, setting a price-per-square-foot record for the town. Records show Bella Nath LLC, an Alaska corporation managed by the Rocas, bought the home at 10321 East Broadview Drive from Jay and Joni Meiselman. Michele Tessler Berlowitz of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Lydia Eskenazi with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.
Château sells Hallandale retail plaza it planned to redevelop
Manuel Grosskopf’s Château Group sold a Hallandale Beach shopping plaza that the developer had planned as the site of a major mixed-use project. Pacific Star Capital, through an affiliate, bought the 65,000-square-foot retail center at 600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard for $58 million, according to records. The buyer took out $30 million in seller financing.
