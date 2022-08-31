ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Register Citizen

Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans

The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest

If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT

