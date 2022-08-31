If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.

