Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
Many CT health insurance plans will see double-digit rate hikes in 2023
The Connecticut Insurance Department has signed off on increased costs for health plans on and off the state's Affordable Care Act exchange.
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Connecticut
Reader's Digest has revealed its choice for the best sandwich in Connecticut in a brand-new report. The publication shared its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clam roll is the best sandwich in Connecticut thanks to the fresh clams available along the...
Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest
If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.
Facing $60 million loss, CT lawmakers plead with Congress to boost funding for energy assistance programs
State lawmakers this week sought additional money from Congress to cover an anticipated $60 million funding gap for the state’s low-income energy assistance program, which began accepting applications for the upcoming winter on Thursday. The gap — which represents more than 40 percent of the program’s total funding last...
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
What People's United Customers Need to Know as M&T Completes Transition
M&T bank has taken over People’s United Bank and the final transition is set to happen over the long weekend. So, how does the changeover impact the thousands of customers here in Connecticut?. Bank officials tell us on Friday, Sept. 2, ATMs will be down in the morning and...
Application period opens for CT Energy Assistance Program
The application period is open today for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program that helps eligible residents with the cost of heating their homes for the winter.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
It’s Fair Season in CT!
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
