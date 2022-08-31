Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich
See the moment news breaks that the January 6 committee is seeking a transcribed interview with former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.Sept. 2, 2022.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
MSNBC
An independent review should inspire more confidence in the system, says attorney
Former Watergate prosecutor, criminal defense attorney Jon Sale, joins Morning Joe to discuss his views on Trump's request for a special master to review all of the evidence seized in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Gillibrand: Reproductive rights issues impacting how people see Trump
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, weighs in on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and its potential impact on the midterm elections.Sept. 2, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Donny Deutsch: Biden made speech a referendum on GOP extremism
Donny Deutsch weighs in on President Biden's Thursday prime-time address to the nation on the dangers of MAGA Republicans and Trumpism.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.
Chris Hayes: “Some level of division is necessary when there is a conflict of this magnitude between two parties. One party wants to preserve the democratic constitutional order of our American democracy.”Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive
Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s firsthand experience briefing then-President Trump, Gordon warns that “the former President has his agenda and he will use whatever is at his disposal to advance that. The problem we have here is that … he has had at his disposal for a long period of time information that if he used that information to advance an agenda item it could have devastating consequences to national security.”Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive
Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s 30+ year career in the intelligence community, Gordon warns that “foreign threat actors who now know that information that we deem important has been and was recently in an unsecured location… they have the wherewithal and interest in going after that.”Sept. 2, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer O'Malley Dillon previews with Nicolle Wallace the president's primetime speech in Philadelphia and discusses what the president plans to do in the lead up to the midtermsSept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Rob Portman have just returned from a bipartisan trip to Ukraine, and they join Morning Joe to discuss meeting with Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. The senators also weigh in on the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago and the response from former President Trump.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump vows 'full pardons' for Capitol rioters if he's elected
In a Thursday radio interview, former President Trump said he would look into 'full pardons' for January 6 rioters if he's elected again in 2024. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master
Federal judge Aileen Cannon is to decide on former President Trump's request to have a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse.Sept. 1, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Karl Rove says Trump not allowed to take documents from White House
In a recent interview, Karl Rove weighs in on former President Trump taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the documents belong to the government and not to him. Rove along with other conservative voices have begun questioning why Trump had the documents in the first place.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Sarah Palin’s loss in an Alaskan special election matters
A week ago at this time, the political world was starting to digest the surprising news that a Democrat had defied the odds and the polls, winning a congressional special election in upstate New York. It was a contest in which Republicans had put all the pieces in place, and GOP leaders fully expected to succeed, right up until the party fell short.
MSNBC
Multiple GOP inquisitions await if party takes control of House
Author Robert Kuttner joins Morning Joe to discuss why Republicans are salivating over the prospect of taking control of the House.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
The Republicans’ case against Merrick Garland is amazingly weak
Looking over members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Attorney General Merrick Garland seems likely to become the target of Republican apoplexy. He was, after all, a respected judge whom some GOP senators used to see as a credible Supreme Court nominee. Garland is a quiet, moderate, and bookish lawyer...
Comments / 0