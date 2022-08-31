ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Lofgren
Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s firsthand experience briefing then-President Trump, Gordon warns that “the former President has his agenda and he will use whatever is at his disposal to advance that. The problem we have here is that … he has had at his disposal for a long period of time information that if he used that information to advance an agenda item it could have devastating consequences to national security.”Sept. 2, 2022.
Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s 30+ year career in the intelligence community, Gordon warns that “foreign threat actors who now know that information that we deem important has been and was recently in an unsecured location… they have the wherewithal and interest in going after that.”Sept. 2, 2022.
Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master

Federal judge Aileen Cannon is to decide on former President Trump's request to have a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse.Sept. 1, 2022.
Karl Rove says Trump not allowed to take documents from White House

In a recent interview, Karl Rove weighs in on former President Trump taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the documents belong to the government and not to him. Rove along with other conservative voices have begun questioning why Trump had the documents in the first place.Sept. 1, 2022.
Why Sarah Palin’s loss in an Alaskan special election matters

A week ago at this time, the political world was starting to digest the surprising news that a Democrat had defied the odds and the polls, winning a congressional special election in upstate New York. It was a contest in which Republicans had put all the pieces in place, and GOP leaders fully expected to succeed, right up until the party fell short.
The Republicans’ case against Merrick Garland is amazingly weak

Looking over members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Attorney General Merrick Garland seems likely to become the target of Republican apoplexy. He was, after all, a respected judge whom some GOP senators used to see as a credible Supreme Court nominee. Garland is a quiet, moderate, and bookish lawyer...
