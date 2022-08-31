ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta officials propose a solution that could stop illegal garbage dumping

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Areas in Northwest Atlanta are once again witnessing mounds of discarded tires after recent efforts made by the city to alleviate illegal dumping practices.

For years, dumping has been an issue concerning the inhabitants of this area.

WSB-TV Reporter, Dave Huddleston said, “It didn’t take long for all the tires to start to comeback … This has been an issue for years, I did a story in this exact same spot about 6 years ago.”

Stay tuned to WSB Radio for further updates on this story.

