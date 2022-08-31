Read full article on original website
NME
Nathalie Emmanuel on the final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It was never the show that pleased everybody”
Nathalie Emmanuel has reflected on the divisive final season of Game Of Thrones, saying it was “never the show that pleased everybody”. The HBO series, which came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons, gave Emmanuel her international breakthrough in the role of Missandei, who acted as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
TVLine Items: E! Cancels 2 Series, Orphan Black Spinoff Casting and More
E! is KO’ing a pair of pop culture-themed series. Per Deadline, the cabler has cancelled daytime talker Daily Pop and late-night gabfest Nightly Pop. The former premiered in May 2017, while the latter bowed in Oct. 2018. Daily Pop will air its final episode in mid-September and Nightly Pop will conclude its run in October. “I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic,” Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios at NBCU, wrote in a memo to staff, according...
Sanaa Lathan Could Become The Fifth Black Guest Star Emmy Winner For Succession, But She Explains Why She Was ‘Annoyed’ When She Got The News
Sanaa Lathan reveals why she initially wasn't thrilled to receive the phone call that informed her of her Succession Emmy Nomination.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
Game Of Thrones Spinoff House Of The Dragon Star Has Already Quit Twitter Over Criticism
As House of the Dragon takes over TV, streaming and social media, one star opened up about vacating Twitter over criticisms.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Fans Scold HBO's Lack of Trigger Warning During Premiere
SPOILERS ahead for the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO. The House of the Dragon premiere on HBO drew a massive amount of viewers, nearly topping 10 million. But not all of them might've been happy with what they were watching on the screen, with some wishing they got a bit of a warning.
Complex
‘House of the Dragon’ Loses Co-Showrunner as Veteran ‘Thrones’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Says Farewell
Miguel Sapochnik has decided to bow out as co-showrunner of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that Sapochnik’s exit is due to dedicating three “exhausting” years to Dragon. He will retain his role as an executive producer. Ryan Condal, who co-created the show with A Song of Ice and Fire mastermind George R.R. Martin and wrote the first two episodes, will transition from co-showrunner to sole showrunner. Martin will continue to serve in an advisory role.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit From the HBO Series
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. House of the Dragon has lost one of its leaders. On Aug. 31, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from the HBO series after only two episodes have aired. "Working within the GOT universe for the past few years...
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3
Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening. He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as executive producer and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in a new vampire thriller movie, here's what we know
Missing those Sunday nights holding onto your seat watching Game of Thrones? Well, not to worry because a familiar face from the world's most popular TV series is back to the silver screen. Nathalie Emmanuel is now starring in the new movie The Invitation.Before her lead acting days, Natalie got her start playing Missandei in Games of Thrones, theright hand woman to Emilia Clarke who played Queen Daenerys Targaryen.
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)
“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul. The film, which is...
TheWrap
