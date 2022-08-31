ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Simon Cowell
Variety

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special

ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having...
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Primetimer

The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character

Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
Outsider.com

Simon Cowell to Appear as First Guest on ‘American Idol’ Alum’s New Talk Show

American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will have her “dream” first guest when Simon Cowell helps her kick off her new talk show. People reports that Cowell will be the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts on September 12th. It’s a reunion that’s long overdue. The pair haven’t sat down for a conversation since Hudson placed 7th on season 3 of the singing competition. That was all the way back in 2004.
TheWrap

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
AdWeek

Week of Aug. 22 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 as Newscasts See Year-Over-Year Losses

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. To sum up the evening news landscape during the week of August 22, 2022 — ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains No. 1, per usual, while NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell gained back some A25-54 viewers after struggling the previous week.
Deadline

‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy. The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix). Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery. Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of...
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
