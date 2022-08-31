Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
Kenan Thompson, The Rock, Jason Momoa And More Reach Out As SNL Loses A Major BTS Player After 20 Seasons
SNL producer Lindsay Shookus announces she is leaving SNL after 20 years with the show and many celebrities offered their congratulations.
An 'AGT' Shocker! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Results Night Four and Who Made the Finale!
With so many acts on night four of the Live Shows having had difficulties in winning over the judges, the results show took on even more importance than normal to see if America agreed with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, who had given out tougher than normal critiques to the acts.
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special
ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having...
Wayne Knight Of 'Seinfeld' Shares Why He Thinks Fans Hated The Show's Finale
The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld's nemesis Newman, believes the sitcom's efforts to avoid a happy ending for its characters was ill-advised.
‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Among Game Shows Moving To Primetime Emmys
Game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are moving away from the Daytime Emmys and into the Primetime edition of the awards show. All game shows are now part of the primetime collection of Emmy Award winners. You might be asking why this is taking place. Well, there’s been...
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Simon Cowell to Appear as First Guest on ‘American Idol’ Alum’s New Talk Show
American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will have her “dream” first guest when Simon Cowell helps her kick off her new talk show. People reports that Cowell will be the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts on September 12th. It’s a reunion that’s long overdue. The pair haven’t sat down for a conversation since Hudson placed 7th on season 3 of the singing competition. That was all the way back in 2004.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
Week of Aug. 22 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 as Newscasts See Year-Over-Year Losses
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. To sum up the evening news landscape during the week of August 22, 2022 — ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains No. 1, per usual, while NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell gained back some A25-54 viewers after struggling the previous week.
American Pickers ratings plummet by a shocking 200K viewers after network makes risky move
AMERICAN Pickers ratings have plummeted by a shocking 200,000 viewers after the network made a risky move. American Pickers returned on July 9 with Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby after being on a break since March. Ratings for the History channel show declined ever since fan-favorite Frank’s...
CBS Daytime Fall Premiere Dates Revealed: Major Details on ‘The Price Is Right’ & More
CBS has revealed its fall premiere dates for its powerful daytime lineup. Fans need only wait a few more days for brand new shows. So here are a few details for CBS daytime. First, The Talk comes back with new episodes, Sept. 12. The show has been rerunning popular episodes as The Talk took off August.
‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category
Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy. The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix). Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery. Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of...
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals Star Contestants Competing in the Upcoming Season
ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy! is returning this fall, and the network revealed some of the upcoming special guest players fans can expect to see competing in the popular game show in the coming months. Canadian actor Simu Liu of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will face-off against...
August Nielsen Ratings are in – Here’s How Your News Channel Performed
The much-anticipated summer Nielsen ratings for the month of August are in. here’s what they showed. Fox News topped the monthly ratings, yet again, as The Five was once again ranked as number one in total viewers and Tucker Carlson Tonight won the adults 25-54 demographic in August.
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
