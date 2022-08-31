ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila...
ARIZONA STATE
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
NEVADA STATE
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Northern Calif. wildfire forces thousands to flee on Labor Day weekend

A fast-moving Northern California wildfire caused injuries, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave home, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed, Calif. councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a...
ROSEBURG, OR
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday intended to open the way for the state’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years, a move that he said was needed to ward off possible blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable sources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
WEED, CA
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous...
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot in the battleground state this November. Eric Toney, a district...
WISCONSIN STATE
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a...
