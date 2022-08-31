Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian collaborates with Beats by Dre to release '3 signature' styles of Beats Fit Pro
What's the best way to get over a breakup? Well, if we take a page out of Kim Kardashian's book, we'd say we recommend you focus on work, as that is exactly what the SKIMS founder is doing following her split with Saturday Night Comedian Pete Davidson. The Kardashians reality...
New teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama unveils more cast mates
A new teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol has been released, which gives a look at more of the cast in character. The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
Kylie Jenner whispers baby son's secret name to fan who gasps in shock
This might be one of the biggest secrets of pop culture today, but one lucky fan FINALLY knows the secret mystery name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy. In a TikTok shared by fan Colt Paulsen, the makeup mogul left him in shock as she secretly revealed the name she's chosen for her second child to them.
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed shares message about her 'public' marriage to Cameron Hamilton
Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar. Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
Netflix's Resident Evil series gets CANCELED after just one season
Netflix’s Resident Evil series has been canceled a little over a month after its initial debut, according to a report from Deadline. The streamer reportedly decided against renewing the series due to lackluster ratings and viewership. Like the many other Resident Evil adaptations, Netflix’s live-action series attempts to put...
Love is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting a DIVORCE!
Nearly six months after viewers watched Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones —who connected in the pods during the Love is Blind's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated...
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp DM'd Love Island UK 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
In the crossover event of the year nobody knew they needed, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is back in the celebirty DMs, this time messaging UK 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. During an Instagram Live with fellow castmate and pal actress Millie Bobby Brown, Noah claims...
Pinocchio definitely isn’t a real boy in his movie’s new Disney Plus trailer
Disney’s never-ending parade of live-action remakes continues with an adaptation of 1940’s animated movie Pinocchio headed to Disney Plus later this year. In the latest trailer for the new movie, we get a look at Tom Hanks’ Geppetto, and a lot of CGI. The movie was also directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is reteaming with Hanks for the first time since 2004’s Polar Express. Pinocchio is set for release on “Disney Plus Day,” the company’s annual day of previews and release news. This year, it falls on Sept. 8.
Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is like "the son I never had"
Amid humorous speculation that Martha Stewart could be Pete Davidson’s next high-profile girlfriend, the 81-year-old opened up about her real feelings for the 28-year-old comedian. After a meme suggesting that the former Saturday Night Life comedian could date or already is dating the celebrity businesswoman following his recent split...
Kris Jenner gifts daughter Kylie Jenner a RARE Hermès bag for her 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner is one lucky gal! The Kylie Cosmetics founder was spoilt on her birthday, and ended up taking home some super fabulous gifts for her 25th!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians reality star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner.
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series to end after season 4
While it's excellent news that Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series has been renewed for season 4, fans of the superhero, time traveling, and world-altering family, will be disappointed to learn that the hit show will end with the following season. The Umbrella Academy cast members set to reprise their roles...
Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner's 818 launch party in miss matched attire
Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner's summer 818 launch party in miss matched attire!. Kendall Jenner's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris's boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out...
A new Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan announced as actress returns to Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan's next Netflix film has been revealed. While fans already know the actress, 36, is set to star in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas (which premieres in November), the streaming service has now announced that she'll also be appearing in its new movie Irish Wish. So what...
Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says Brad Pitt has a 'S--t List' of co-stars he'll never work with again
For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question about the fact that he had a positive experience working alongside Hollywood legend Brad Pitt on their new hit movie Bullet Train. "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good...
Lea Michele shares photos beneath the Funny Girl sing: 'A dream come true'
One of Lea Michele's lifelong dreams is coming true very soon, and she couldn't help but post about it on social media. The 35-year-old Glee actress shared a pair of photos where she stood beneath marquees promoting the show Funny Girl, in which she soon will be playing the lead following recent cast changes.
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez spotted with Andrea Iervolino: Who is the hunk?
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is having the time of her life celebrating her30th birthday. Days after hosting a star-studded birthday party in a fierce sequin and feather gown, the former child Disney star headed to Italy, but she wasn't alone. On Wednesday, August 4, The Daily...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are growing their family: Couple are expecting a baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are growing their family! The couple, who tragically lost their newborn son, Jack, nearly two years ago, are expecting a new addition, joining their kids Luna and Miles. The model revealed on Instagram Monday that she is pregnant with her fourth child after undergoing another...
