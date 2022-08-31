ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama unveils more cast mates

A new teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol has been released, which gives a look at more of the cast in character. The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed shares message about her 'public' marriage to Cameron Hamilton

Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar. Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
Netflix's Resident Evil series gets CANCELED after just one season

Netflix’s Resident Evil series has been canceled a little over a month after its initial debut, according to a report from Deadline. The streamer reportedly decided against renewing the series due to lackluster ratings and viewership. Like the many other Resident Evil adaptations, Netflix’s live-action series attempts to put...
Pinocchio definitely isn’t a real boy in his movie’s new Disney Plus trailer

Disney’s never-ending parade of live-action remakes continues with an adaptation of 1940’s animated movie Pinocchio headed to Disney Plus later this year. In the latest trailer for the new movie, we get a look at Tom Hanks’ Geppetto, and a lot of CGI. The movie was also directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is reteaming with Hanks for the first time since 2004’s Polar Express. Pinocchio is set for release on “Disney Plus Day,” the company’s annual day of previews and release news. This year, it falls on Sept. 8.
Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is like "the son I never had"

Amid humorous speculation that Martha Stewart could be Pete Davidson’s next high-profile girlfriend, the 81-year-old opened up about her real feelings for the 28-year-old comedian. After a meme suggesting that the former Saturday Night Life comedian could date or already is dating the celebrity businesswoman following his recent split...
Kris Jenner gifts daughter Kylie Jenner a RARE Hermès bag for her 25th Birthday

Kylie Jenner is one lucky gal! The Kylie Cosmetics founder was spoilt on her birthday, and ended up taking home some super fabulous gifts for her 25th!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians reality star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner.
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series to end after season 4

While it's excellent news that Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series has been renewed for season 4, fans of the superhero, time traveling, and world-altering family, will be disappointed to learn that the hit show will end with the following season. The Umbrella Academy cast members set to reprise their roles...
