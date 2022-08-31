No one hurt in CMS school bus crash in southwest Charlotte, district says

CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus was involved in a crash in southwest Charlotte, a district spokesperson told Channel 9.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the crash Wednesday afternoon on South Boulevard near Archdale Drive.

On Thursday morning, a CMS spokesperson confirmed the initial MEDIC report that no one was hurt.

Thirteen students were on the bus, according to MEDIC and the bus was taking students home from the Collinswood Language Academy, the district said.

According to CMS, the bus was making a left turn when it was cut off by another vehicle.

