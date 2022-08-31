ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

No one hurt in CMS school bus crash in southwest Charlotte, district says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AK2lo_0hd5ScNv00

CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus was involved in a crash in southwest Charlotte, a district spokesperson told Channel 9.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the crash Wednesday afternoon on South Boulevard near Archdale Drive.

On Thursday morning, a CMS spokesperson confirmed the initial MEDIC report that no one was hurt.

Thirteen students were on the bus, according to MEDIC and the bus was taking students home from the Collinswood Language Academy, the district said.

According to CMS, the bus was making a left turn when it was cut off by another vehicle.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver shortages leading to bus delays and changes at school districts in the Carolinas)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting At Concord Mills Mall

Police say a third suspect involved in a shooting with officers at Concord Mills Mall has died from his injuries. Investigators say the third suspect, who we now know fired several shots at police and was shot by officers, is 23-year-old Dominic Jeter of Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Medical...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Traffic Accident#Cms#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
WCNC

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy