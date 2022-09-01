ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Selvidge of The Hold Steady and Big Ass Truck talks about life on the road

By Eric Barnes
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Steve Selvidge has tried a lot of things to clear his mind. Yoga, meditation. None of it worked.

And then he tried photography. That, he says, is when his mind cleared.

The Memphis guitarist, who’s a member of The Hold Steady, Big Ass Truck, and who plays with many other combinations of musicians inside and outside Memphis, joined me this week on The Sidebar .

Along with talking about his photography (which you can find here on Instagram ), Steve and I talked about life on the road and the differences in touring with The Hold Steady now versus Big Ass Truck in the 90s. (An assist to Big Ass Truck bandmate and WYXR Executive Director Robby Grant for that question.)

Steve and I also talked a bit about Steve’s dad, the storied Memphis musician Sid Selvidge, and his record label, Peabody Records, which Steve is bringing back to life with a new record — an actual vinyl record, to Steve’s immense satisfaction — coming out early next year.

Lastly, as a special shoutout to Game of Thrones superfan Natalie Van Gundy (producer of The Sidebar), Steve told the story of how The Hold Steady recorded a song for the series and got to tour the set.

Take a listen.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

