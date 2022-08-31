ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals set practice squad, add former New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals set their 12-man practice squad Wednesday, bringing back some of the top performers of training camp and the preseason that they had to cut to get down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who caught the first touchdown of the preseason before getting injured, is on the squad, as is former USFL wide receiver and return specialist Victor Bolden Jr. Quarterback Trace McSorley cleared waivers and is back with the Cardinals after playing extensively in the three preseason games.

Offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Danny Isidora, defensive lineman Manny Jones, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, linebacker Jesse Luketa, cornerback Jace Whittaker, defensive lineman Antwaun Woods and linebacker Chandler Wooten round out the squad.

Jones had a big performance in the preseason finale. Luketa is a promising rookie the Cardinals had hoped would not be claimed so he could be brought back. Whittaker made a team-high seven tackles in the preseason opener at Cincinnati, and Wooten had an interception against Baltimore in the second preseason game, then led the team with nine total tackles at Tennessee last weekend.

In addition, the team was granted an international player practice squad exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who will get the chance to further develop.

The Cardinals added to the cornerback position depth a day after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to obtain Trayvon Mullen Jr. They were awarded their waiver claim of Javelin Guidry from the New York Jets. Rookie seventh-round pick Christian Matthew was released to make room for Guidry on the 53-man roster but still could return as a practice squad player, with several slots open on that roster.

Guidry, who played his college ball at Utah, has 28 games and five starts of NFL experience over two seasons in the league. He has four career forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

"I'm excited to have more bodies in there and see where we can we can use them," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Arizona has four healthy corners in Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, Mullen and now Guidry.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was among the stars of the preseason, Kingsbury said, but is dealing with a medical issue not disclosed by the Cardinals. He appears out for the first game of the regular season.

Kingsbury said long snapper Aaron Brewer, released on Tuesday, is expected to return to the team. The Cardinals can create space for Brewer with an injured reserve designation for another player.

Injury updates

The Cardinals are dealing with a number of injuries, even though some of those that are hurt have come out for the early part of this week's practices.

Kingsbury's hope is that offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Rodney Hudson, wide receiver Rondale Moore, outside linebacker Markus Golden and tight end Zach Ertz can all participate in practice to some extent next week leading into the regular season opener on Sept. 11 against Kansas City at State Farm Stadium.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck said he isn't concerned about Golden's injury.

"He's a dog," Gardeck said. "I'm not worried about him at all."

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley has also been out for weeks, which opens the door for the other standouts of the preseason, wide receivers Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella, to possibly take on bigger roles on offense in Week 1.

"No doubt. And I think we all feel very confident, as do their teammates, that they'll step in and play at a high level, and that's what they've done all camp," Kingsbury said. "And any opportunity they had in preseason, they made it happen."

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt will continue to train away from practice this week with the hope he is fully back from COVID to practice next week.

Dortch gets 'dream job'

Dortch spoke Wednesday about making the Cardinals' 53-man roster. He said he "cut out a lot of B.S," which together with an offseason of hard work helped get him a spot with the team. He'll return punts and/or kicks and play gunner on special teams along with any role he has as a receiver.

"Whether it was family or things that I was eating, staying up late, video games, just all of the B.S. that was keeping me away from what I really wanted to get to," Dortch said. "It's really paid off. So just to see all that hard work really come into fruition, it just feels good."

Dortch said he is his own toughest critic.

"My confidence is what got me here. I'm not a big guy. I just believe in myself. So being confident is what elevates my game," he said. "I've worked my tail off to get here. So I can't give myself any slack now that I'm here. I feel like I did that early on in my career. and I was almost on my way out."

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals set practice squad, add former New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry

