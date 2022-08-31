Nashville SC shreds the Colorado Rapids, 4-1, en route to its third straight win

Nashville SC felt the devastation of losing back-to-back home games this month for the first time in club history. Its response was simple: Score, and score a lot.

Nashville did just that Wednesday at Geodis Park, shredding the Colorado Rapids, 4-1.

Forward and MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar scored a hat trick, his first of the season and second in his Nashville tenure. Forward Jacob Shaffelburg scored his second goal of the year.

Nashville has bagged 11 goals in its past three games, conceding just one in that span, posting a three-game winning streak and rising to fifth (11-9-9, 42 points) in the Western Conference standings.

Here are three observations from the match:

Mukhtar makes an MVP statement

For the second straight season, Mukhtar is a league MVP candidate. His hat trick Wednesday upped his season total to 19 MLS goals and 11 assists, combining for 30 league goal contributions and tying Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi for most goals scored.

The 27-year-old German in his third season with Nashville has scored 66 of its 124 regular-season goals (53%).

Shaffelburg provides instant output

In his first three games with Nashville, on loan from Toronto FC, Shaffelburg has scored two goals, adding offensive input apart from Mukhtar that Nashville desperately lacked.

The theme shared for both of Shaffelburg's strikes was his positioning. Against FC Dallas on Aug. 21, he ended his run just behind Mukhtar to be in position for a possible loose ball or rebound. On Wednesday against Colorado, the same thing happened and he capitalized on both opportunities.

"What I expected (from Shaffelburg) as a player, I think we've got," coach Gary Smith said. "Very dynamic, predominantly left-footed – which balances our group out – extremely energetic and team-oriented."

Randall Leal excels under the radar

With two goals to his name in 2022, the Randall Leal spectacle has widely gone unseen. But his impact remains steady.

Smith moved him from winger to central attacking midfielder, demanding defensive support for the two center midfielders behind him, tracking further back than he's accustomed to. It's part of why Leal is six goals behind his 2021 total. However, he's remained the creative distributor he's always been.

As his running mate in attack, Mukhtar has seen the value Leal's two-way playmaking – making defensive tackles or being in place to start a counter attack after a teammate dispossess the opponent.

Leal picked up Lalas Abubakar's hard touch, starting the counter attack in the 61st minute that led to Shaffelburg's goal. Leal's saved shot in the 75th minute is what created Mukhtar's hat trick.

"Randall is a brilliant player," Mukhtar said. "I think he really deserves to go to the World Cup (based on) how he's playing right now. I feel bad because people look at stats and I know how important it is, but he's a player who gives the team a lot.

"He's never complaining. He's working hard every game and he's showing that he has the quality to score, giving assists," Mukhtar added. "He's a good guy."

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at DHills@gannett.com. Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake . Connect with Drake on Instagram at @drakehillssoccer and on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC shreds the Colorado Rapids, 4-1, en route to its third straight win