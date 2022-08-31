ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Opaque campaign system factor in Casada scandal

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Good morning! This is politics editor Duane Gang with your Daily Briefing.

Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his one-time aide Cade Cothren each face 20 federal charges related to a kickback scheme involving a shadowy campaign firm.

The two were indicted last week and have pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Federal prosecutors allege the pair ran a political consulting firm fronted by Cothren, operating under the false identity of Matthew Phoenix. The aim, according to prosecutors, was to solicit legislative business and siphon off kickbacks for personal gain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXF5k_0hd5SEOb00

But how and why? In an analysis this morning , statehouse reporter Adam Friedman details the opaque campaign system. Casada, Cothren and ex-Rep. Robin Smith, as political insiders, likely understood how to take advantage of a system that makes it difficult to determine who is behind campaign firms, Adam writes.

Campaign services companies often operate under obscure names. For Casada, Cothren and Smith, that meant names like Right Way, Phoenix Solutions and River's Edge, Adam tells us.

Don't miss his piece this morning. And catch up on the scandal with these pieces from earlier this week:

Finally, if you are a subscriber, please consider joining Adam and fellow statehouse reporter Melissa Brown in our new Grand Divisions politics text chat. We'll keep you updated on all the latest. Sign up here.

Now, catch up on more Tennessean stores below.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opaque campaign system factor in Casada scandal

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
The Independent

Woman who took private jet to Capitol riot and attacked journalists’ equipment pleads guilty

A woman who travelled by private jet to what became the January 6 Capitol attack has pleaded guilty to offences she committed in the course of the riot.Texas woman Katherine Schwab, who was identified in security camera footage taken inside the Capitol building during the riot, struck a deal with prosecutors under which she owned up to a charge of “Engaging in Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds”.Schwab’s case was notable not just because of her luxurious journey to Washington on 5 January 2021, but because she was among a group that included infamous rioter...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Capitol rioter admits to assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack. Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers in a virtual court appearance Thursday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan. Khater admitted that he sprayed two officers in the face with the chemical irritant: Sicknick and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Sentencing was set for Dec. 13.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Lookout

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Casada
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Identity#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Statehouse
The Independent

Oath Keepers attorney arrested and charged with obstruction in connection with Capitol riot

The general counsel for far-right anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers was arrested in Texas on 31 August and charged in four courts connected to the attack on the US Capitol, according to the US Department of Justice.A federal indictment charges Kellye SoRelle with obstruction of an official proceeding and obstruction of justice, as well as conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.Prosecutors allege Ms SoRelle “did corruptly persuade and attempt to corruptly persuade other persons with intent to cause and induce such persons” to “withhold...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate defends photo of him wearing Confederate uniform: Doug Mastriano says all the leaders of the Confederacy and KKK were Democrats

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brushed off any criticism of him sporting a Confederate military uniform by pointing out Democrats were the leaders of the Confederacy and the KKK. 'There I am just dressed up like a regular soldier,' he said on One American News' Real America with Dan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS New York

Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far

The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement.    In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy