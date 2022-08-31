Good morning! This is politics editor Duane Gang with your Daily Briefing.

Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his one-time aide Cade Cothren each face 20 federal charges related to a kickback scheme involving a shadowy campaign firm.

The two were indicted last week and have pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Federal prosecutors allege the pair ran a political consulting firm fronted by Cothren, operating under the false identity of Matthew Phoenix. The aim, according to prosecutors, was to solicit legislative business and siphon off kickbacks for personal gain.

But how and why? In an analysis this morning , statehouse reporter Adam Friedman details the opaque campaign system. Casada, Cothren and ex-Rep. Robin Smith, as political insiders, likely understood how to take advantage of a system that makes it difficult to determine who is behind campaign firms, Adam writes.

Campaign services companies often operate under obscure names. For Casada, Cothren and Smith, that meant names like Right Way, Phoenix Solutions and River's Edge, Adam tells us.

Don't miss his piece this morning. And catch up on the scandal with these pieces from earlier this week:

Finally, if you are a subscriber, please consider joining Adam and fellow statehouse reporter Melissa Brown in our new Grand Divisions politics text chat. We'll keep you updated on all the latest. Sign up here.

Now, catch up on more Tennessean stores below.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opaque campaign system factor in Casada scandal