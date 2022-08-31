Frank Watson Jr., influential Memphis lawyer who represented FedEx, has died

Frank Lee Watson Jr. played a key role in one of the most important developments in modern Memphis.

Working alongside Fred Smith, the lawyer was instrumental in locating Smith's innovative new delivery company — then known as Federal Express — in Memphis.

"He was Fred's right-hand man for quite a while in the early days," said Watson's son, Frank Watson III, also a Memphis attorney.

Frank Lee Watson Jr., 81, died Aug. 25 of natural causes at his Midtown home.

Active until the end, he had planned a bike ride with his son in Overton Park for that day, and had scheduled a fly-fishing vacation in Yellowstone National Park for later in the year.

An influential lawyer who worked at some of Memphis' most historic firms and represented many significant clients, Watson was a dynamic figure inside or outside of a courtroom. An obituary prepared by the family listed as survivors not just members of his immediate family but "'Treat,' his all-time favorite black Labrador; a few loose, unchewed cigars; a couple of ex-wives; and one teary-eyed bartender."

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, (his mother, Julia Randell Watson, was a schoolteacher, while his father, Frank Watson Sr., was a "wildcat" oil explorer), Watson was an only child whose early friends included Little League teammates from the Chippewa tribe near the North Dakota oil town where the family spent part of Watson's youth.

A veteran of World War II, Watson attended the University of Arkansas on the G.I. Bill, then earned a law degree from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans.

Practicing law in Little Rock, he worked alongside William Neal Carter, who helped the Rolling Stones enter the U.S. after some band members' drug woes threatened their work visas.

In Little Rock, Watson befriended Fred Smith, the visionary Memphis entrepreneur who originally planned to base his Federal Express operations out of Arkansas.

When Little Rock airport authorities balked, Watson "threw caution to the wind," according to his son, and moved to Memphis to represent Smith. He became a partner at the venerable Waring Cox law firm, which successfully secured landing rights for FedEx at Memphis International Airport and took the company public.

"He was a great lawyer, fine person, and wonderful friend throughout his life,” said Smith in a statement, confirming that Watson "did important and consequential legal and regulatory work for FedEx in our early days."

Specializing in business law, Watson later moved to another storied firm, Baker Donelson. He retired in 2019, after years of representing the interests of such influential Memphis figures as Gary Shorb (CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, to name only one of his jobs); Willard Sparks (Sparks Companies agribusiness) and Brad Martin (former businessman and Republican politician).

Outside the legal arena, Watson was a business investor in his own right. He was part-owner of the Memphis Rogues, the professional soccer team that operated from 1978 to 1980. Recently, he helped launch the Memphis-based B.R. Distilling Co. , producers of Blue Note Straight Bourbon Whiskey and its affiliated labels (Blue Note Crossroads, Blue Note Juke Joint Uncut, and so on).

"His zest for adventure was unparalleled," said Frank Watson III, citing his father's enthusiasm for hiking, biking, snow-skiing and a wide variety of activities.

He said a partial litany of his father's enthusiasms would include fly fishing; shotgun shooting; training dogs for field trials; cattle farming in Mississippi; commodities-trading; showing "cutting horses" in competition; sailing; reading; and storytelling — he was "a raconteur of the first order."

In addition to his son, Frank Watson III, Watson leaves another son, Robert L. Watson, of Memphis; a daughter, Elizabeth Nona Watson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; his companion, Virginia "Ginger" Acuff; and two grandchildren, Julia L. Watson and William Frank Watson.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave Ext. A service will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 3863 Summer.

The family asks that any donations be made to the All 4s Rescue League, an organization that rescues abandoned dogs and provides education and other services for pet owners.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Frank Watson Jr., influential Memphis lawyer who represented FedEx, has died