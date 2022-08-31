On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.

