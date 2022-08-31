ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why Joe Flacco compares Jets receiver Elijah Moore to Steve Smith

The New York Jets have a true veteran at the receiver position: Corey Davis. But they also have a de-facto veteran, a wily and savvy route-runner whose game is so smooth that it seemed at training camp that he'd been in the NFL for years. Elijah Moore has only spent...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations. Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books. The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season

Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos Signing CB Darius Phillips, Waiving CB Essang Bassey

In a corresponding move, the team is waiving CB Essang Bassey, per Klis. Phillips was just released by the Raiders and gives Denver a more experienced option as a reserve corner. He also has experience as a returner. Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener

The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
HOUSTON, TX

