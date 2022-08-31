Read full article on original website
Related
New Russell Wilson Contract Bad News For Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson's dreams of a fully-guaranteed contract took a big blow.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019
On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Why Joe Flacco compares Jets receiver Elijah Moore to Steve Smith
The New York Jets have a true veteran at the receiver position: Corey Davis. But they also have a de-facto veteran, a wily and savvy route-runner whose game is so smooth that it seemed at training camp that he'd been in the NFL for years. Elijah Moore has only spent...
Two former Ravens players sign with Giants' practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday at the league’s 4pm EST deadline. There were many surprises in who the Ravens decided to waive, with one of them being safety Tony Jefferson. Another player let go by the team was rookie outside linebacker Chuck Wiley.
Cowboys considering 9-time Pro Bowler to replace Tyron Smith?
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice last week, and they are still exploring ways to replace him. Jason Peters appears be on the list of candidates. Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, ESPN’s...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
Bleacher Report
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space
The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League
If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations. Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books. The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings
We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
Bleacher Report
Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season
Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
Bleacher Report
Ted Phillips to Step Down as Bears' President, CEO at Season's End After 23 Years
Ted Phillips announced Friday that at the end of the 2022 NFL season, he will step down as president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears after 23 years in that role. The 65-year-old Phillips explained his decision in an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic:. "When COVID...
Yardbarker
Broncos Signing CB Darius Phillips, Waiving CB Essang Bassey
In a corresponding move, the team is waiving CB Essang Bassey, per Klis. Phillips was just released by the Raiders and gives Denver a more experienced option as a reserve corner. He also has experience as a returner. Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in...
Bleacher Report
Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener
The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
Comments / 0