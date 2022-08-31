ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK hosts Miami (Ohio) | Season preview | Bold predictions

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rich Scangarello made me think differently about football this week.

Full disclosure: It’s never been the sport I’m best at covering. My name is Brett Dawson, and I have a basketball problem. I'm a Kentuckian born and bred and full-on hoops addict. When you say “quarterback,” I think Chris Paul. I look at basketball efficiency numbers because I enjoy them.

But this is a football newsletter, welcoming you back to football coverage. And so you should know that I also like to learn and consider new perspectives. Scangarello — Kentucky’s first-year offensive coordinator — helped me do that this week with a simple answer to someone else’s question, framing football offense in a way I hadn’t considered before.

“Preseason is tricky because you're trying to teach your entire offense against the defense (and) not everything is fit for the defense,” Scangarello said.

In other words, the Kentucky offense is running plays it knows the Kentucky defense knows how to stop. But it has to run those plays because it’s going to need them against teams that (in theory anyway) won’t know how to stop them. That means sometimes the Cats will look really bad — by design — in the process of getting good.

It’s probably something I should have thought about before. But I hadn’t. Not in that way.

Like I said, basketball guy.

And my focus will be there again someday. I’ll be back on Louisville men’s basketball when we hire our next UK reporter soon, assisting on the football front at UK and U of L, but not calling the plays.

Until then, I’ll try to give you the news you need to know about Will Levis and Co., continuing Saturday night when UK opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio) . It’s been seven years since I covered football on a regular basis, so there will be some rust. But hopefully we’ll have some fun along the way, and — if I’m lucky — maybe somebody will tell me something that changes the way I view UK football. I’ll do my best to pass it on to you.

Got a story idea or question? You can find me on Twitter @BDawsonWrites and bdawson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK hosts Miami (Ohio) | Season preview | Bold predictions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy