UK hosts Miami (Ohio) | Season preview | Bold predictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rich Scangarello made me think differently about football this week.

Full disclosure: It’s never been the sport I’m best at covering. My name is Brett Dawson, and I have a basketball problem. I'm a Kentuckian born and bred and full-on hoops addict. When you say “quarterback,” I think Chris Paul. I look at basketball efficiency numbers because I enjoy them.

But this is a football newsletter, welcoming you back to football coverage. And so you should know that I also like to learn and consider new perspectives. Scangarello — Kentucky’s first-year offensive coordinator — helped me do that this week with a simple answer to someone else’s question, framing football offense in a way I hadn’t considered before.

“Preseason is tricky because you're trying to teach your entire offense against the defense (and) not everything is fit for the defense,” Scangarello said.

In other words, the Kentucky offense is running plays it knows the Kentucky defense knows how to stop. But it has to run those plays because it’s going to need them against teams that (in theory anyway) won’t know how to stop them. That means sometimes the Cats will look really bad — by design — in the process of getting good.

It’s probably something I should have thought about before. But I hadn’t. Not in that way.

Like I said, basketball guy.

And my focus will be there again someday. I’ll be back on Louisville men’s basketball when we hire our next UK reporter soon, assisting on the football front at UK and U of L, but not calling the plays.

Until then, I’ll try to give you the news you need to know about Will Levis and Co., continuing Saturday night when UK opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio) . It’s been seven years since I covered football on a regular basis, so there will be some rust. But hopefully we’ll have some fun along the way, and — if I’m lucky — maybe somebody will tell me something that changes the way I view UK football. I’ll do my best to pass it on to you.

Got a story idea or question? You can find me on Twitter @BDawsonWrites and bdawson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK hosts Miami (Ohio) | Season preview | Bold predictions