Mobile, AL

WPMI

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find missing man

(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Woman says she was jumped by group at Mobile park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond arrested after police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested last June and charged with murder was arrested again early Friday morning after a police chase in Mobile, according to police and jail records. Isaac Parker, 19, in addition to a murder charge, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempt to […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Shell gas station shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they were called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One man confirmed dead in late night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Peaceful protest held in Bay Minette over fatal police shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — A peaceful protest; the Bay Minette Justice League took to the streets Thursday in response to the death of Otis French Jr. Almost two weeks ago, French was fatally shot by a Bay Minette Police Officer. Investigators say French was pulled over for a...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
MOBILE, AL

