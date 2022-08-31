Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Awarded $184,000 COSWAP Grant
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the city of Grand Junction with a grant worth more than $184,000 for fire mitigation as part of the Colorado Strategic Action Program, or COSWAP. This is the second time Grand Junction has received a grant from COSWAP. The first grant...
nbc11news.com
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
KJCT8
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
The Daily Planet
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
nbc11news.com
Hunters be aware: CPW seeking comment on potential limits to elk archery hunting licenses in Grand Mesa area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public comment on potential changes to elk archery hunting licenses for the Grand Mesa area. CPW states that over-the-counter license sales are currently unlimited and not restricted by sex for the entirety of the Grand Mesa hunting areas. It is currently seeking comments from the public about a possible limit to the amount of OTC elk archery licenses available.
KJCT8
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
nbc11news.com
Highway 6 & 50 closed
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
nbc11news.com
Montrose law enforcement academy’s first class of cadets graduate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday evening, Montrose celebrated its first class of cadets after opening the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in May. “We are gathered here at the Montrose Pavilion to celebrate the accomplishments of six of our local aspiring law enforcement officers,” said Sgt. Courtney Jones.
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
nbc11news.com
Overdose Awareness: Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Overdoses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday August 31st was International Overdose Awareness Day. St. Mary’s Medical Center, in partnership with Mesa County Opioid Response Group built a flag memorial at Lincoln Park in remembrance of the Coloradans who lost their lives to overdoses. Since opening in 2019, St. Mary’s...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
Missing man in Garfield County found deceased about 1 mile from home
A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility in Garfield County was found deceased about a mile away from the home.
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
New Mural in Grand Junction
The artist team Lindz and Lamb turned a brick wall on the Shoe Design building into a beautiful mural of Mt. Garfield.
nbc11news.com
Ramp closures at Blue Mesa Reservoir
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - The Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colorado, continues to lose water to downstream stakeholders, according to data recently released by the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR). This makes accessibility difficult and will eventually cause the boat ramps to close, before safety becomes a concern. The National Park...
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
nbc11news.com
Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away
BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - A man who went missing from a Battlement Mesa assisted living facility was found dead earlier this week less than two miles from the facility he disappeared from. Filmer Lopez, a man who reportedly suffered from dementia and went missing on August 13, garnered statewide media attention after his disappearance.
nbc11news.com
Near record temperatures continue
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The main story of hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue into today. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, staying dry and hot temperatures for our valleys and more relaxed in our higher elevations. Unfortunately, some light cloud cover will stick around, especially near the four corners. Temperatures today will stay in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. Our high temperature for Grand Junction today is 98, and there is a chance that we could beat it or tie the record.
