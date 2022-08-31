Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary turns 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary just turned one year old. It is one of just 15 national marine sanctuaries around the country and the second on the Great Lakes. It encompasses 962 miles of the lake from Two Rivers to Port Washington and...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give us 3 minutes, and we’ll give you 3 brilliant stories. SEE! Electricity in the air! Brad Spakowitz shows you another method scientists and engineers have created for transmitting energy wirelessly. THINK! Artificial intelligence proves to be much more accurate at diagnosing ear infections...
WBAY Green Bay
Lower gas prices help, but don’t influence, Labor Day travel plans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of Americans were setting off Friday to travel for the long holiday weekend. An online survey AAA conducted across the United States in early August found about 32% of Americans will travel during the Labor Day weekend. The vast majority planned to travel by road.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County declares fentanyl a Community Health Crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a Community Health Crisis. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Public Health Officer Anna Nick made the announcement Thursday during a news conference. “We don’t do declarations lightly. We do this when we feel there is an...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Fox Valley ladies stay young thanks to track workouts
FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Four ladies in the Fox Valley continue to prove you’re never too old to stay active and vibrant. The key, they say, starts with the man who serves as their track coach. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Freedom to meet up with...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The first day
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students across Wisconsin are back to the school year grind. For most public school students, Thursday was the first day of school. From Green Bay to Appleton, Fond du Lac to the Lakeshore, thousands of kids, teachers and families are celebrating the first day of school for a number of reasons.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
WBAY Green Bay
Power outage and road closures on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle accident at Ashland Ave. and Dousman St., which are are expected to be closed until around 7:30 PM Saturday. For detours, authorities say to use Shawano Ave. and Broadway St. instead. Power is also...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Juggling work, home life and school can be stressful, but there are ways to make your life easier. It can be as easy as picking out clothes the night before, meal prepping, and creating a plan for the day ahead. Dr. Abby Smolcich is a...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Holy smokes. Wisconsin’s Charlie Berens -- a comedian, creator of “Manitowoc Minute,” best-selling author, and Midwestern fashion model -- is adding game maker to his resume. Berens has launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce “Card Sale,” a card game he created with fellow...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police say student safety an “extra priority” as kids prepare for 1st day of school
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say student safety is an “extra priority” entering the state of the 2022-2023 school year. Police made that declaration in a media release Wednesday afternoon where they announced a partnership with Green Bay Area Public School District. The first day...
WBAY Green Bay
Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning. Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah man gets 2 life sentences for killing grandparents as a teen
WBAY Green Bay
Complaint: Door County hit-and-run suspect’s BAC almost 3 times the legal limit
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Door County over the weekend appeared in court Thursday, when we learned Joshua Gann’s blood-alcohol level when he was arrested was almost 3 times the legal limit to drive. Marilyn Van Den Bogart, 71, was killed...
