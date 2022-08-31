ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonduel, WI

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give us 3 minutes, and we’ll give you 3 brilliant stories. SEE! Electricity in the air! Brad Spakowitz shows you another method scientists and engineers have created for transmitting energy wirelessly. THINK! Artificial intelligence proves to be much more accurate at diagnosing ear infections...
Lower gas prices help, but don’t influence, Labor Day travel plans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of Americans were setting off Friday to travel for the long holiday weekend. An online survey AAA conducted across the United States in early August found about 32% of Americans will travel during the Labor Day weekend. The vast majority planned to travel by road.
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
Brown County declares fentanyl a Community Health Crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a Community Health Crisis. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Public Health Officer Anna Nick made the announcement Thursday during a news conference. “We don’t do declarations lightly. We do this when we feel there is an...
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The first day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students across Wisconsin are back to the school year grind. For most public school students, Thursday was the first day of school. From Green Bay to Appleton, Fond du Lac to the Lakeshore, thousands of kids, teachers and families are celebrating the first day of school for a number of reasons.
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
Power outage and road closures on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle accident at Ashland Ave. and Dousman St., which are are expected to be closed until around 7:30 PM Saturday. For detours, authorities say to use Shawano Ave. and Broadway St. instead. Power is also...
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Juggling work, home life and school can be stressful, but there are ways to make your life easier. It can be as easy as picking out clothes the night before, meal prepping, and creating a plan for the day ahead. Dr. Abby Smolcich is a...
Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Holy smokes. Wisconsin’s Charlie Berens -- a comedian, creator of “Manitowoc Minute,” best-selling author, and Midwestern fashion model -- is adding game maker to his resume. Berens has launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce “Card Sale,” a card game he created with fellow...
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning. Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.
DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured

Drugs laced with fentanyl are blamed for record overdose deaths. The complaint says Joshua Gann had vodka cranberries and most of a large bottle of Nyquil. Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police are increasing patrols in school zones to remind drivers...
Neenah man gets 2 life sentences for killing grandparents as a teen

The campground in Suamico opened in June and was a hit with campers. Kraus gets 2 life sentences for grandparents' murders with chance for parole. Kraus's family made emotional appeals to the judge for the earliest parole date. Updated: 22 minutes ago. The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, marking...
