Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today.

This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines.

While Springfield-Greene County Health said no firm date has been reached on when booster doses will be available, they expect it to be sometime in mid-September.

This change in receiving booster shots will only apply to those 12 and older. Primary vaccinations for those who haven’t received any doses are still available, and children 5 to 11 years old will still be eligible to receive the currently offered boosters.

The Health Department also said they are still offering a $50 gift card to individuals who receive a primary dose or children 5 to 11 who receive their first booster shot, while supplies last.

For more information on when and where vaccines are available, visit vaccine417.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.