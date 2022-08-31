There will be three goose hunts this month in Alpena on September 8, 15, and 22. While there are other methods besides killing the geese that have worked, according to Alpena County Commissioner Don Gilmet, hunting is the most efficient. Using dogs, decoys, or sirens usually isn’t a permanent solution. “The geese are going to go somewhere when they leave,” he said. “They’re not going that far. Maybe they go to the high school, maybe they go to the junior high ball fields, or McRae Park. This is one way to reduce the population that has a lasting effect.”

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO