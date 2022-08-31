Read full article on original website
Michigan man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of switching barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout kiosk, authorities said. Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, of Alpena, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree retail fraud and being a habitual offender-fourth notice, The Detroit News reported. A loss prevention employee at...
Three Goose Hunts in Alpena this Month
There will be three goose hunts this month in Alpena on September 8, 15, and 22. While there are other methods besides killing the geese that have worked, according to Alpena County Commissioner Don Gilmet, hunting is the most efficient. Using dogs, decoys, or sirens usually isn’t a permanent solution. “The geese are going to go somewhere when they leave,” he said. “They’re not going that far. Maybe they go to the high school, maybe they go to the junior high ball fields, or McRae Park. This is one way to reduce the population that has a lasting effect.”
Alpena man accused of stealing items at Walmart by swapping barcodes
An Alpena man accused of stealing from a store by switching the barcodes of items with cheaper merchandise has been charged, state police said Thursday. Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in Alpena's 88th District Court on a charge of first-degree retail fraud and being a habitual offender-fourth notice, officials said.
Alpena, Alcona and Posen Secure Wins in Week Two
As week two of high school football kicks off, teams all around Northeastern Michigan faced off in hopes of earning a win for their school on Thursday night. Suffering a tough lost last week against Heritage, the Alpena Wildcats faced off against the Marquette Redmen at home. The Wildcat defense had themselves a big night against Marquette. With a Redmen 7-6 lead in the second quarter, Alpena’s offense kicked it into high-gear earning themselves a 18-16 victory over Marquette. The Alpena Wildcats take a trip to Whitehall to face off against the Vikings on September 9.
