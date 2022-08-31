ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Coopersville, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Coopersville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
Fox17

Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
MLive

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
WALKER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
HOLLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy