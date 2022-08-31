ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
wvih.com

Reward Offered For Arrest Of Copper Theives

Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires. According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit

The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Safety#Highway Safety#Motorcycle#Makayla
Wave 3

Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 North near I-264 blocks all lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night. TRIMARC officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred on I-71 North at mile marker 5.2 near the I-264 interchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 men shot in Shawnee neighborhood recovering in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10 p.m. stating two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at University Hospital. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy