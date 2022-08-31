Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvih.com
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Copper Theives
Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires. According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit
The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 North near I-264 blocks all lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night. TRIMARC officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred on I-71 North at mile marker 5.2 near the I-264 interchange.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
2 men shot in Shawnee neighborhood recovering in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10 p.m. stating two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at University Hospital. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
Man sentenced for role in passing bad checks to car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man will spend three years and 10 months behind bars for his role in a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 53-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in […]
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Comments / 0