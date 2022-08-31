Read full article on original website
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Liverpool set for huge double player boost after Newcastle win
A 2-1 win over Newcastle leaves Liverpool in an undeniably more comfortable position (fifth spot, to be precise) than that prior to a nine-goal thumping of Bournemouth where the Reds were loitering so close to the relegation zone as to inspire flashbacks to the Roy Hodgson era. The final whistle...
Everton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby today as both sides go in search of a much-needed Premier League victory. Frank Lampard is still looking for a first league win of the season and has been frustrated by his Everton side’s inability to hold on to leads, after going ahead in their past two games at Brentford and Leeds only to concede late equalisers.Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too, and come into the derby having won only two of their opening five games, the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho...
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Everton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start?
We bring you our predicted XI for Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.
Liverpool's New Brazilian Midfield Duo Undefeated When Playing Together For Their Country
Liverpool are on the cusp of adding a second Brazilian International to their midfield. The duo are currently undefeated when playing for the Brazilian National Team. Given who would need to be benched this could create a player selection nightmare for Jurgen Klopp.
Arthur Melo confirms Juventus exit and changes Twitter location to Liverpool as Anfield transfer appears done
ARTHUR MELO changed his Twitter location to Liverpool as he all but confirmed his loan transfer from Juventus. The 26-year-old midfielder is understood to have already agreed terms on a move to Anfield after a fee was finalised between the two clubs. And his social media activity on the evening...
Everton vs Liverpool derby set for fireworks in the dugouts as under-pressure Lampard faces enigmatic Klopp
JURGEN KLOPP has already experienced some serious touchline fireworks this week. And under-pressure Frank Lampard is unlikely to calm things down as he fights for his future in the white heat of a Merseyside derby. Back in July 2020, when Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the only time,...
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer. To...
'I'm Expecting To See Him In A Liverpool Shirt' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Future
The Brazilian has been signed in the short term to help solve an injury crisis at the club but there is a buy option should he excel at Anfield. Long term however, speculation continues to grow that the main target for manager Jurgen Klopp remains Jude Bellingham. In an interview...
Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle
Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after going through on goal in the first half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Howe said: “He’ll be disappointed to miss that because he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score, but he’s gone for a certain type of finish – and that’s obviously...
Alisson Becker calls for “big players” to perform in the Merseyside derby as the team with “more desire” will win the game
Alisson Becker is preparing to play in his seventh Merseyside derby and is calling for his team to go and earn what would be a huge three points, by having more desire to win that Everton. Speaking with the club’s website ahead of the game, the 29-year-old said: “Big players...
Frustration for Newcastle and Alexander Isak as Crystal Palace get the point
Record signing Alexander Isak wasted the opportunity to mark his home debut with a goal as Newcastle were held by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.The £58m man, who scored in is first appearance at Liverpool in midweek, could not beat Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita one on one just 16 minutes into his bow in front of an expectant crowd of 51,863 at St James’ Park.Guaita later saved a Sean Longstaff header and saw Miguel Almiron’s deflected shot come back off the upright, but Nick Pope had to block substitute Odsonne Edouard’s late shot with his right foot to ensure...
Liverpool, Man City held to draws; Chelsea rallies for win
LONDON — (AP) — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post in stoppage time.
Key Everton man back in training but won’t feature v Liverpool as Blues’ injury list remains five-strong
Everton were handed something of a partial boost ahead of their upcoming meeting with Liverpool as it was confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training. The update was shared by The Athletic correspondent Patrick Boyland on Twitter as Frank Lampard’s men continue to wait on the return of five stars including Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Jurgen Klopp committed 'Fantasy Football crime' with Trent Alexander-Arnold decision, fans are fuming
Jurgen Klopp's decision to substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 59th minute against Everton has robbed Fantasy Football players of crucial points in Gameweek 6. Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park, a hefty 48.5% of FPL players opted to use the £7.5 million full-back in their team.
