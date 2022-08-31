ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Liverpool set for huge double player boost after Newcastle win

A 2-1 win over Newcastle leaves Liverpool in an undeniably more comfortable position (fifth spot, to be precise) than that prior to a nine-goal thumping of Bournemouth where the Reds were loitering so close to the relegation zone as to inspire flashbacks to the Roy Hodgson era. The final whistle...
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby today as both sides go in search of a much-needed Premier League victory. Frank Lampard is still looking for a first league win of the season and has been frustrated by his Everton side’s inability to hold on to leads, after going ahead in their past two games at Brentford and Leeds only to concede late equalisers.Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too, and come into the derby having won only two of their opening five games, the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho...
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
960 The Ref

Liverpool, Man City held to draws; Chelsea rallies for win

LONDON — (AP) — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post in stoppage time.
Yardbarker

Key Everton man back in training but won’t feature v Liverpool as Blues’ injury list remains five-strong

Everton were handed something of a partial boost ahead of their upcoming meeting with Liverpool as it was confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training. The update was shared by The Athletic correspondent Patrick Boyland on Twitter as Frank Lampard’s men continue to wait on the return of five stars including Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
