U.S. weekly jobless claims at two-month low as labor market stays resilient
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week while layoffs dropped in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve would need to continue aggressively raising interest rates to slow the labor market. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Wall St slides as investors digest jobs data
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Friday as investors digested mixed jobs data, while renewed concerns over the European gas crisis prompted investors to sell equities heading into a long weekend. The main three indexes opened sharply higher following the jobs data that...
Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October due to expire on Wednesday, settled at $96.49, down $2.82 a barrel, or 2.8%. The more...
G7 ministers forge ahead with Russian oil price cap, details thin
(Reuters) -Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping oil flowing to avoid price spikes, but Russia vowed to halt oil sales to countries imposing it. The ministers from the...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state’s largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
