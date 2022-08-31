Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago police announce West Side gang and drug busts
Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Two Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Archer Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were injured fighting a fire in Archer Heights overnight Friday into Saturday. The fire in a factory at 3865 West 41st Street started around midnight. One firefighter was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Man in stable condition after shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in stable condition after someone shot him in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the victim was sitting outside along West Adams near South Lavergne around 1:30 p.m. when someone pulled up in a car. Someone got out and started shooting.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting; $5K reward offered
"It was devastating to see him in that condition, clinging to his life because of somebody else," his grandfather said.
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Nate Rodgers reports.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop struck by car while attempting to conduct traffic stop on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night in East Garfield Park. Just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway. After the officers exited their...
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
wdrb.com
5-year-old Chicago boy dies days after drive-by shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has died five days after being shot on Chicago’s North Side. Devin McGregor was pronounced dead Thursday night at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Devin’s mother was buckling him into a car seat in the Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone in the car opened fire.
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police make 25 arrests, recover thousands of dollars worth of drugs in major busts
CHICAGO - Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations. A total of $116,000 worth of cocaine, $86,000 worth of heroin, and thousands in cannabis and illegal...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0