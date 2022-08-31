ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrocket#Narcan#Drug Overdose#Medical Services#General Health#Loretto Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Man in stable condition after shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in stable condition after someone shot him in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the victim was sitting outside along West Adams near South Lavergne around 1:30 p.m. when someone pulled up in a car. Someone got out and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
wdrb.com

5-year-old Chicago boy dies days after drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has died five days after being shot on Chicago’s North Side. Devin McGregor was pronounced dead Thursday night at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Devin’s mother was buckling him into a car seat in the Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone in the car opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy