ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, here’s what you can do

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Cvup_0hd5PFAh00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day the world’s annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

According to the World Health Organization , about 500,000 deaths worldwide are attributed to drug use. The U.S. had the highest unadjusted rate of drug overdose deaths in 2020 , with 277 lives lost per million residents.

That loud boom was an F-15, not a Missouri earthquake

According to Healthy Ozarks, the official Springfield-Greene County Health Department blog, Dr. Nancy Yoon, the Chief Medical Officer for the department, wrote, “Here in the Springfield Community, which includes Greene, Christian and Webster counties, our overdose death rate is higher than the state and national average at 27.5 per 100,000 people.”

She said the rate of substance use disorder in the community is also higher than the national and state average at 4.1%

Overdoses can also occur by use of alcohol, in which the Springfield community has a higher rate of alcohol use disorder than the region and state at 1.9%, according to Yoon.

Eliminating Stigma

She said there are several hurdles that prevent people from being able to get treatment and be set toward a path to recovery. One of those hurdles is the stigma toward an overdose.

“Starting today, try using the phrase “person with a substance use disorder” instead of the term “abuser” or “addict.” Addict or abuser insinuates that substance use disorder is a choice or can pin the blame on the person who is struggling with substance use,” wrote Yoon. Choosing alternate words can help eliminate the stigma surrounding substance abuse disorder.

Yoon explained substance use disorder affects a person’s brain and behavior, which leads to them being unable to control their use of substances.

Risk factors that can increase the likelihood of someone developing a substance use disorder includes, but is not limited to:

  • Genetics
  • Gender
  • Age at first use
  • Psychological factors (the prevalence of other mental health disorders)
  • Environmental influences like substance availability, peer substance use, and/or exposure to traumatic events
  • Personality traits
  • Family involvement such as parent substance use

Tips for preventing overdose:

· Follow medication instructions, do not take more medication or more often than instructed

· Never mix pain medicines with alcohol, sleeping pills or illicit substances

· Prevent children and pets from accidental ingestion by storing medications out of reach

· Dispose of unused medication safely.

Recognizing an overdose

An overdose occurs when someone consumes a toxic level of one or more substances which then affects their body’s ability to function properly.

“An overdose can occur for a variety of reasons, including taking an incorrect dose or mixing several types of medications, or taking medication prescribed for someone else,” wrote Yoon. “Children are particularly vulnerable to accidental overdoses if they take a medication not intended for them.”

If you suspect someone is having an overdose, immediately call 911. General overdose symptoms include nausea and vomiting, chest pain, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, confusion, slurred speech, slowed breathing, and being unresponsive, but awake.

Must see events coming this fall season

Here are some of the most common substances and some of their overdose signs:

Alcohol :

· Confusion

· Low body temperature

· Seizures

· Slow breathing (less than eight breaths per minute)

Stimulants (Examples: crystal meth, cocaine, MDMA):

· Hot, flushed, or sweaty skin

· Rigid muscles, tremors, or spasms

· Hyperventilation or fast breathing

· Fast heartbeats

· Severe agitation or panic

· Hallucinations, paranoia, or other features of psychosis

Opioids (Examples: oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, heroin, fentanyl):

· No response to stimuli such as smells, sounds, or temperature

· Unusual snoring/gurgling sounds

· Slow breathing (less than eight breaths per minute)

· Limp body

· Pinpoint pupils

Depressants (Examples: Valium, Xanax, ketamine, inhalants):

· Limp body

· Pale and/or clammy skin

· Blue/grey fingernails or lips

· Slow breathing (less than eight breaths per minute)

· Confusion or loss of consciousness

How to help in the event of an overdose

“An overdose is a medical emergency and can lead to death,” write Yoon. “If someone you know begins experiencing overdose symptoms or you suspect they may have overdosed, call 911 immediately.”

Even if you are not certain, it is important to call emergency services quickly and provide them with as much information as you can.

To learn more about treatment and services for substance use, visit https://dmh.mo.gov/behavioral-health/treatment-services .

For local treatment services and/or guidance, visit https://www.burrellcenter.com/our-services/recovery-services/ .

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today. This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines. While […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy mulls how to continue EMS services in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospitals said their EMS regional services have been operating at a loss for the past fiscal year. In a memo sent out to EMT employees, the healthcare system said they’re reaching out to local counties to ask for a potential ambulance district tax to help emergency services continue to serve the area. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Health
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Staying safe on the road this Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today AAA put out a statement reminding holiday drivers of the importance of road safety for this Labor Day weekend. Because of Missouri’s “Move Over” law, drivers must slow down and move anytime an emergency vehicle passes. “We had more than 1,000 people killed on Missouri roadways last year alone,” said Nick Chabarria […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New programs created at MSU to cut down on vaping

With college students back in Springfield, Missouri State University is taking steps to reduce tobacco use. New programs are being implemented on campus. Student ambassadors are looking to be hired to talk to fellow students about the tobacco use and smoking policy in place. “Missouri State University does have a tobacco-free policy,” said Melissa Ringer, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Mental Disorder#Overdose Deaths#Substance Use Disorder#Heroin#The Springfield Community#Christian
KOLR10 News

Governor Parson set to speak at Oasis Convention Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will speak at the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Economic Development hosted by the Hawthorn Foundation and Missouri Department of Economic Development in Springfield at the Oasis Convention Center around noon today. He will speak about his proposed legislature of “historic” tax cuts and agricultural tax credits extensions. If the tax cuts […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KOLR10 News

WATCH: Therapy Cat Boris visited MSU today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A four-year-old Maine Coon named Boris Karloff showed up on the campus of Missouri State University today, Sept. 2. Karloff is a therapy animal that helps people deal with stress. He visited MSU’s Meyer Library to meet students from 9-11 a.m. The large black cat had a calm nature, green eyes, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County continues months-long search for jail staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly four months since the new jail’s opening, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) is looking to hire 60 more detention officers. “Before we actually moved to this facility, we needed at least around 100 [officers],” Deputy Paige Rippee said. “We were kind of around the 90 [officers] area and then we […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Is August fog related to wintertime snowfall? Here’s what we found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The old wives’ tale goes, “every foggy day in August corresponds to a day of snow in the Winter.”. It’s been followed by many believers to hold true. But what does the data show? We dug into the records of the last 20 years from the National Weather Service in Springfield to find out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man sentenced 16 years for trafficking meth in Jasper Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison...
LOUISVILLE, KY
streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Guns allowed in school for certified staff at Hurley R-1

HURLEY, Mo. — A new sign outside Hurley R-1 has many families talking. The sign informs families that staff may be armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect staff and students. “In October of 2018 we passed a board policy following Missouri protocols for school protection officers that would allow staff members to […]
HURLEY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy