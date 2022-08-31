ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County.

According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office , a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Kevin Cooley, 44, of Parrish was arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Jerbreah Meadows, 39, of Sumiton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. James Early Jr., 52, of Jasper was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and John Herzig, 48, of Jasper was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

TJ Armstrong with the Sheriff’s Office said this arrest helped save countless lives and is a big step forward in their fight against drugs in the county.

“The significance of this bust is huge. When you’re looking at the equivalent of half a cup of fentanyl it doesn’t seem like a lot. But when you put it into perspective when you have enough to kill 31,000 people that shows how potent it is. That’s about half the population of Walker County. So if you can just imagine 31,000 people overdosing at one time that is pretty much what this prevented,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said they are doing more than just making arrests in the fight against drug, they are also helping people with recovery. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can go to the sheriff’s office and ask for help. Armstrong said they can get you set up with treatment through the Mercy Program .

