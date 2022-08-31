Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
phl17.com
Men wanted for robbing a mechanic for his gun, wallet; failed to find the security cameras
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three men are wanted after they attempted to rob an Harrowgate mechanic shop Wednesday. The incident happened on the 1000 block of E Atlantic Street at approximately 12:53 pm. According to police, three armed men entered the shop and approached a 44-year-old man employee. The suspects took his...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
fox29.com
Made in America: Philadelphia police, security will be highly visible
FAIRMOUNT - Organizers are putting the final touches on Made in America before it kicks off Saturday and safety is a big concern for all involved. It’s mic check time along the Parkway on the eve of the Made in America concert and festival. Stages and tents are in...
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Image released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The image shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
PLANetizen
Philadelphia Plans for a Transit Revolution
As reported in an article for TransitCenter, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is underway with a number of large-scale transit planning projects with the potential to reinvent transit in and around the city. Three planning initiatives are pushing forward the vision put forth in the SEPTA Forward strategic plan—Reimagining...
fox29.com
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
sanatogapost.com
Counterfeit Currency Surfaces in Casino Incidents
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The appearance of counterfeit currency at the Valley Forge Casino Resort has been a recurring problem for Pennsylvania State Police this year. Phony $100 notes recently surfaced twice within a four-day period, according to agency reports issued Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2022). Troopers also reportedly dealt with forgery incidents twice during July, and once in March.
4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
Police seek 3 suspects who attacked, robbed mechanic inside auto repair shop in Kensington
The suspects forced a 44-year-old mechanic into the back room where they stole his gun and wallet.
One Shot in Drive-by Shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person...
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed by hit-and-run SUV in Pa.
A woman on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a SUV in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to a report from WPVI. Police told the news station that four people ran away from the vehicle and left the woman there. Police said that a white...
Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Atlantic City Expected to Survive
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police are investigating another shooting in Atlantic City after a man...
Could Philly’s steam system provide a climate solution? PGW says no
Beneath Philadelphia’s streets lies a 41-mile network of pipes carrying low-pressure steam to dozens of buildings in Center City. From the Wanamaker building and the University of Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the new Comcast Towers — all are heated by a system installed about 100 years ago and referred to as “the steam loop.”
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton
Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
