Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia Plans for a Transit Revolution

As reported in an article for TransitCenter, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is underway with a number of large-scale transit planning projects with the potential to reinvent transit in and around the city. Three planning initiatives are pushing forward the vision put forth in the SEPTA Forward strategic plan—Reimagining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Counterfeit Currency Surfaces in Casino Incidents

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The appearance of counterfeit currency at the Valley Forge Casino Resort has been a recurring problem for Pennsylvania State Police this year. Phony $100 notes recently surfaced twice within a four-day period, according to agency reports issued Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2022). Troopers also reportedly dealt with forgery incidents twice during July, and once in March.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
CBS Philly

4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Could Philly’s steam system provide a climate solution? PGW says no

Beneath Philadelphia’s streets lies a 41-mile network of pipes carrying low-pressure steam to dozens of buildings in Center City. From the Wanamaker building and the University of Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the new Comcast Towers — all are heated by a system installed about 100 years ago and referred to as “the steam loop.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton

Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

