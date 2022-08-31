ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Corrections officer terminated for releasing video of fight at Ascension Jail

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday September 2, Corrections Officer Mathew Hall, was terminated from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday August 29, the APSO launched an investigation into a security breach at the Ascension Parish Jail after surveillance video from within the jail was released without authorization. During the investigation, detectives learned that Hall used his cell phone to record surveillance video of an altercation between inmates. The recording was disseminated to non-authorized personnel, a violation of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Policy, which resulted in its circulation on social media. Hall was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for approximately nine-months.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD outlines allegations against 4 of its officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday, Sep. 1, outlined allegations against two police officers it arrested earlier in the day. One of the officers is accused of leaking confidential information to drug dealers while the other is accused of assaulting a female suspect. The department also detailed allegations against two other now former officers who are accused of wrongdoing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRFD investigating vacant building fire on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

