Related
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Corrections officer terminated for releasing video of fight at Ascension Jail
BRPD outlines allegations against 4 of its officers
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman who lost fiance to drunk driving speaks out, law enforcement increase patrols for Labor Day weekend
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
Marijuana located after Zachary man clocked going 20 mph over speed limit
Ascension corrections officer fired; he was accused of videoing himself amid jail fight
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We are at an extreme disadvantage.’ Police sound alarm on 50-round drum magazines found in Capital City
Juvenile arrested near Shrimp & Petroleum Festival fair grounds with a stolen gun
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
Denham Springs cop accused of carnal knowledge waives extradition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Baton Rouge woman found
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
Calling the FBI, accusations of driving drunk: Feud between police chief, rival ex-cop ramps up
BRFD investigating vacant building fire on Scenic Highway
Missing Louisiana woman with dementia found safe
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4