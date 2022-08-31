Most major markets closed in the green on Friday, ending a multi-day losing streak witnessed for most of last week. Wall Street traded above 1% at 17h30 after data showed that the labour market in the world's largest economy remains strong. While data indicated that the US unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.50% to 3.70% and wage growth slowed, the economy could still add around 315 000 jobs during August 2022. "Wage growth data is seen as important to the Fed's deliberations on increasing interest rates as the central bank looks to cool down labour demand and the overall economy to bring inflation back to its 2% target," stated Reuters.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO