Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Norway on track for record gas export, will be ready for winter -Gassco CEO
STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - Norway's gas export system is set to deliver record volumes of energy to Europe and is committed to sending large amounts in the coming years, the head of pipeline system operator Gassco told Reuters. The Nordic country has become Europe's biggest supplier of gas this year,...
investing.com
Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a figure unchanged from Sunday. Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday. Explainer-How could Europe cap surging energy prices? By Reuters -...
investing.com
Russia keeps pipeline shut as Gazprom, Siemens Energy wrangle
(Reuters) -Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut on Saturday, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages and spotlighting differences between Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) and Germany's Siemens Energy over repair work on the pipeline. Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European governments had expected the Nord...
investing.com
Shell, Petronas to develop Rosmari-Marjoram gas fields off Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Monday said it would invest with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas fields in the Southeast Asian country's waters. The Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 km (136.7 miles) off the coast of Bintulu in the Malaysian state of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
investing.com
Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows resume as Nord Stream lays idle
(Reuters) -Eastbound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Sunday, pipeline operator data showed on Monday, while Nord Stream 1 supplies to Germany via Russia were suspended. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border resumed late on Sunday and were...
investing.com
Tempest Minerals continues to advance portfolio of projects in Western Australia's Yalgoo region
Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (FRA:LIF) continues to progress the Messenger Project, part of its extensive landholding within the Yalgoo mineral field, where the company is exploring for gold and copper, around 450 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia. The project is eight kilometres north of the prolific Golden Grove copper-zinc-gold...
investing.com
UK can afford to borrow more, favourite to become finance minister says
LONDON (Reuters) - A British government led by Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to give energy bills support to households and businesses but it will remain responsible with the public finances, the man tipped to be Truss' finance minister said. With newspapers reporting that Truss was preparing a...
investing.com
Zurich Insurance Group to redeem 450 million pounds of subordinated debt
ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Monday that it intends to exercise its option to redeem 450 million pounds ($515.93 million) of subordinated debt. The 6.625% Undated Subordinated Notes, issued in 2003, are expected to be redeemed on Oct. 2 at par plus accrued interest. Zurich Insurance Group...
investing.com
Europe Energy, OPEC+ Meeting, Truss Triumph - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Moscow's gas shut-off heightens the energy emergency in Europe, driving the euro to a new 20-year low. OPEC meets with Russia to discuss output strategy for October. The U.K. is set to get a new Prime Minister. Volkswagen is set to approve an IPO for Porsche, unlocking value to fund its electrification ambitions, and Bed Bath & Beyond is struck by a human tragedy. Here's what you need to know in financial markets while the U.S. celebrates Labor Day on Monday, 5th September.
investing.com
Indonesia govt sees inflation staying above cenbank target this year after fuel hike
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's government expects inflation to stay above the central bank's target, forecasting an increase to between 6.6% and 6.8% this year after it raised fuel prices but said the measure would have minimal impact on economic growth. President Joko Widodo increased subsidised fuel prices by about 30% on...
investing.com
Markets Ended Multi-Day Losing Streak on Friday
Most major markets closed in the green on Friday, ending a multi-day losing streak witnessed for most of last week. Wall Street traded above 1% at 17h30 after data showed that the labour market in the world's largest economy remains strong. While data indicated that the US unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.50% to 3.70% and wage growth slowed, the economy could still add around 315 000 jobs during August 2022. "Wage growth data is seen as important to the Fed's deliberations on increasing interest rates as the central bank looks to cool down labour demand and the overall economy to bring inflation back to its 2% target," stated Reuters.
investing.com
Crude Oil Surges Higher Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose strongly Monday ahead of a meeting of top producers to discuss production levels and as worries rise about the supply of gas to Europe. By 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.6% higher at $89.11 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 2.7% to $95.53.
investing.com
Tempus Resources pays respect on passing of director Gary Artmont
Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has paid respect to non-executive director and geological advisor Gary Artmont who has passed away suddenly. Artmont was a world-renowned exploration geologist with more than 40 years of experience in projects across six continents. Tempus Resources chairman Alex Molyneux said: “We have lost one of...
investing.com
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
investing.com
Govt-Owned Stocks in Focus: Petronet LNG, GAIL, Bharat Electronics, NMDC & More
NMDC (NS: NMDC ): The Centre will likely invite preliminary bids for the strategic sale of the state-owned mineral producer’s Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh by the end of March. GAIL (NS: GAIL ): The last day for buying the natural gas company’s shares for the bonus issue is...
Comments / 0