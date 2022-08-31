Read full article on original website
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
City leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders will observe the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the City County Building. It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said. According...
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
North Knox County dog park pond closed for possible algae bloom
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The pond at the Tommy Shumpert dog park in north Knox County is closed after county leaders said they noticed discoloration of the water, possibly indicating an algae bloom. The water was tested in mid-August for algae and the pond was closed while they waited...
City approves plan to build mega, $500,000 art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time vision for an outdoor art exhibit in Knoxville is now set in stone. On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted "yes" for an art exhibit in Cradle of Country Music Park in the downtown area. The park is nestled on the corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive.
KPD reports no fatal crashes in Knoxville over Labor Day weekend, 7 DUI arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department reported no fatal crashes over the Labor Day weekend in Knoxville. However, they also said they responded to 19 crashes with injuries. They tracked reports of traffic violations from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday. During that time, they said...
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
Gas prices continue falling in Tennessee, but still much higher than last year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The AAA estimated that around a third of Americans were planning to travel over Labor Day this year. Most of them planned to drive. If they needed to fill up on gasoline, they may spend much more than they did around last year's Labor Day. In...
AAA: Around 32% of Americans traveling over Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor Day weekend is here — when people are expected to flock to the homes of friends and families to enjoy barbecues and relax on their days off from work. AAA said around 32% of Americans are expected to travel over the weekend. They said...
Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894. So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may...
Blount County pilot dies in helicopter crash near Mammoth Cave National Park
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A Blount County man is dead after a helicopter crash in western Kentucky. Search crews found the helicopter, along with the body of pilot David Stone, Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Mammoth Cave National Park. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
Wilderness at the Smokies resort begins $40 million renovation, expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilderness at the Smokies has begun a $40 million expansion and renovation, according to a release from the resort. The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark. The new waterpark renovations will include a three-story water coaster, a...
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
Officials trying to find missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are trying to find a missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that Kinsey Davis is described to have brown hair and blue eyes, weighs 135lbs., and is 5'8 in height. Davis may be still in the...
10Explores: Grotto Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
