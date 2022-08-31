ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

City leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders will observe the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the City County Building. It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said. According...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Tdot#Glitterville Studios
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Grotto Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
