Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Trump news – live: Ex-president gives speech at Pennsylvania rally with Dr Oz ahead of midterms
Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.The ex-president is going to be campaigning for two of his endorsed candidates, Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising and lags in polls. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former...
The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases even in states where it's banned
The new policy came in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which saw a number of states move to limit or ban abortion.
RELATED PEOPLE
srnnews.com
Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled...
srnnews.com
US employers slowed hiring in August
( ) -q-21- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “look for jobs.”. America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending, all of which weakened the outlook for the economy. [CutID: <Cuts> JOBLESS-RATE-house-q-FRIam.mp3. Time: 21s. Title: JOBLESS-RATE-house-q-FRIam. Out-cue: look...
Comments / 0