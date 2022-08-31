ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president gives speech at Pennsylvania rally with Dr Oz ahead of midterms

Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.The ex-president is going to be campaigning for two of his endorsed candidates, Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising and lags in polls. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former...
srnnews.com

Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled...
srnnews.com

US employers slowed hiring in August

( ) -q-21- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “look for jobs.”. America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending, all of which weakened the outlook for the economy. [CutID: <Cuts> JOBLESS-RATE-house-q-FRIam.mp3. Time: 21s. Title: JOBLESS-RATE-house-q-FRIam. Out-cue: look...
