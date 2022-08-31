ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Waves of Praise Gospel Fest coming to Myrtle Beach

By Annette Peagler
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gospel singers will congregate this weekend in Myrtle Beach for the fourth year of the Waves of Praise Gospel Fest.

The free event, sponsored by News13 and hosted by Annette Peagler and Justin Rufus, will take place at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.

Damon Little, who has performed at the festival every year, said each time is memorable. He said he sees people arrive “broken.”

“We just went through COVID, and going through so many things, and they leave there feeling different than they did when they came,” Little said.

Little is excited to share the stage this year with artists like 11-time Grammy Award Winning Pastor Shirley Ceasar, Luther Barnes, Deitrick Haddon and others. Little said he’s amazed by Ceasar’s performance — despite her age.

“Not only is she family but she is a dynamic artist to be 80 something years old and to be able to move and jump and have the energy that she has across the stage,” he said.

The festival will have food, vendors, and arts and crafts for children.  Regional artists, including local choirs, will also take the stage on Labor Day weekend. The outside event will follow COVID protocols, including hand sanitizing stations.

“Sometimes we’re just led to just bless the people in the audience,” Little said. “Whether it be with product, whether it be monetary. We just do what we do because you can feel the momentum, you can feel the love of the people.”

