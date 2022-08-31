ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Inflation Relief Checks 101: What you need to know

By Alix Martichoux, Travis Schlepp
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmsvr_0hd5OP9A00

Millions of Californians are eagerly waiting for their “ inflation relief ” payments, aka Middle Class Tax Refund , as the October disbursement dates quickly approach.

Despite regular coverage about who will get payments, when they will go out and how much each person can expect to receive, many people are still looking to have those questions answered.

Fear not, we have you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming inflation relief payments.

Who is eligible?

More than 20 million Californians can expect a new round of direct payments to hit their bank accounts this year.

In order to qualify for the new Middle Class Tax Refund, the California Tax Franchise Board says you must meet the following requirements:

You need to be a state resident at the time the payments go out. You also need to have been a resident of California for at least six months of the 2020 tax year.

Single filers making up to $250,000 and couples making up to $500,000 qualify for at least a partial payment.

In order to receive a payment, you must have filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021.

In order to qualify for the payment, you cannot have been eligible to be claimed as a dependent during the 2020 tax year.

Unlike the Golden State Stimulus program of 2021, which sent checks to millions of lower and middle-income Californians, this time around Californians who rely exclusively on social security, disability or other sources of public assistance as their source of income are eligible. For more details on that, click here .

Here’s how to confirm you qualify before payments are issued.

Who is ineligible?

Those whose adjusted gross income was $250,001 or higher as an individual, or $500,001 or higher as a joint filer, on their 2020 tax forms.

If you were late on your taxes and filed after Oct. 15, you generally do not qualify.

If you do not meet residency requirements, or if you are eligible to be claimed as a dependent during the 2020 tax year, you are disqualified from the refund.

This requirement could knock out young adults who may be on their own now, but were still dependents two years ago.

When will the payments go out?

The direct payments, which are part of an “ inflation relief package ” in California’s budget agreement, was finalized and signed by the governor in June.

The payments are set to start in late October, but you’ll want to keep an eye on your bank account. All payments should be issued by early next year.

How will the payments be disbursed?

California will issue the payments two ways: direct deposit and debit cards.

“Generally, if you filed electronically and received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, then you should get your payment the same way. Otherwise, you will receive your payment on a debit card,” the California Franchise Tax Board says.

Some examples of people who will receive their payments on a debit card and not via direct deposit, according to the FTB, are:

  • Taxpayers who filed a paper return
  • Taxpayers who received their 2020 tax refund by check
  • Taxpayers who had a balance due in 2020
  • Taxpayers who received their Golden State Stimulus payment by check
  • Taxpayers who used their refund to pay their tax preparer fees
  • Taxpayers who received an advanced refund for the 2020 tax year

If any of those scenarios applies to you, a debit card with your refund will be sent to the address the FTB has on file. If you’ve moved since you filed your 2020 taxes, you can change your address on file on the FTB’s website , or by phone or mail. (See instructions from the FTB here .)

If you change your address, the FTB says that could slow down your return, so be patient.

How much can you expect to receive?

Payments will range from $200 to $1,050 . The size of your check depends on your income, filing status and number of dependents.

To see how much you can expect in your inflation relief check, find your filing status below: individual, joint, head of household, or surviving spouse.

Individual tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$75,000 or less $350 $700
$75,001 to $125,000 $250 $500
$125,001 to $250,000 $200 $400

Joint tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $700 $1,050
$150,001 to $250,000 $500 $750
$250,001 to $500,000 $400 $600

Head of household or surviving spouse

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $350 $700
$150,001 to $250,000 $250 $500
$250,001 to $500,000 $200 $400

Individuals making more than $250,000 and joint filers or heads of households making more than $500,000 do not qualify for a tax refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

New inflation relief package sends up to $1,050 per household

photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Adjusted Gross Income#Need To Know#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians#Middle Class Tax Refund
KRON4 News

California gas-powered car ban could fuel GOP legal battle

California last week approved the country’s most ambitious electric vehicle targets, with the state’s Air Resources Board voting to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.  Now the question is whether Republican officials will be able to derail it in court. Deborah Sivas, an environmental law professor at Stanford Law School, told The Hill […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

What you should do before and during a Flex Alert

SACRAMENTO,Calif. (KTXL) — When a flex alert is issued in California, it’s usually a call for consumers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption to lessen the stress on the electrical grid during a hot day.  The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) typically issues Flex Alert’s when temperatures get warm, which could lead to added stress on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave

(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Tips to take care of your vehicle in hot weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s nothing like a road trip on a three-day weekend and highways heading north as well as in the South Bay and the East Bay were filling up throughout the afternoon. But with temperatures expected in the triple digits, it is more important than ever to make sure the vehicle is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson warned on Wednesday that rolling blackouts over the Labor Day holiday are likely “due to the inability of the State’s power grid to handle demand when Californians need it most.” If you want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy