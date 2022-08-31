Read full article on original website
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today
On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre, FBI News
Two years ago, reports emerged that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reportedly received $1.1 million in funds to give motivational speeches. An auditor determined that the longtime NFL quarterback never gave those speeches, which Favre denied a series of tweets. He eventually paid back the money, but not the interest, according to multiple reports.
NFL・
Look: Newest Member Of College GameDay's Outfit Went Viral Today
On Saturday morning, Jess Sims made her debut on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Ohio State's showdown against Notre Dame. Sims burst onto the scene after she joined Peloton in 2018. She teaches running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes. She killed her debut this morning, but fans were caught...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers
The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Fight News
Week 1 isn't here just yet, but Tom Brady is already dealing with some pressure. According to a report from the New York Post, Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen isn't on great terms at the moment. Gisele reportedly isn't happy that Brady came out of retirement roughly a month after...
NFL・
Football Fans React To Lee Corso's Performance Today
Despite his advanced age, longtime college football analyst Lee Corso remains a vital piece of ESPN's College GameDay. While he's a beloved member of the crew, some fans think it's time for Corso to hang it up. Others, however, believe Corso's ability to go through the pregame show is something to be revered.
Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.
GOLF・
J.J. McCarthy's Instagram Post Goes Viral: Fans React
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a telling Instagram post after Saturday's big win. The Week 1 second-stringer didn't see a ton of time with Cade McNamara getting the opening day start, but McCarthy still got his highlight play in. Later on, the former five-star QB shared this on his IG...
Look: Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear
Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure. "He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."
NBA・
Look: Instagram Post From Serena Williams' Opponent Goes Viral
The world watched Serena Williams extend her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. While Williams' triumph was an unforgettable moment for many sports fans, it also had to be a surreal experience for Kontaveit. A packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Tiger Woods and...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Seeing Big Ten Leave ESPN
In August, the Big Ten completed a seven-year media rights agreement with FOX, CBS and NBC. This deal will go into effect on July 1, 2023. During a media session at Ohio State on Friday, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Big Ten's latest TV contract. Herbstreit admit that...
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF・
Sports World Reacts To Best Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Photos
Just a few months ago, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot.
