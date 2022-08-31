Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure. "He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO