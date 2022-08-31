Read full article on original website
Family starts GoFundMe for boy who died in storm drain incident
The family of Alexander "Cade" Law issued a thank you to first responders, a selfless friend and a giving community following Cade's death Monday night.
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Benton County keeping an eye on possible flooding with rain in the forecast
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — With storms rolling in and out of Northwest Arkansas from Thursday night into Friday morning, Benton County has been keeping an eye on roads for potential flash flooding. “We've just been keeping an eye on the storm; we’re prepared for any localized flooding that might...
Family of 11-year-old boy who died in Bentonville releases statement
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Aug. 29 an 11-year-old boy was pulled into a storm drain in Bentonville and later died. Cade Law had just celebrated his 11th birthday along with his identical twin brother. The family released a statement on Thursday that said "the accident that occurred on...
Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
Diesel spill shuts down all lanes on State Highway 12
A tractor-trailer spill on State Highway 12 near War Eagle and Beaver Lake has shut down all lanes of traffic as diesel covers the roadway.
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
New video released from viral Crawford County arrest
The attorneys for Randall Worcester released new video to KNWA/FOX24 Friday, of the surveillance footage from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry.
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
Bentonville First Friday canceled due to weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville's First Friday is canceled Friday, Sept. 2, because of inclement weather in the area. Downtown Bentonville Inc. said the event will not be rescheduled. Friday's event was supposed to kick off Art & Culinary Week in Downtown Bentonville, which runs from Sept. 2 through...
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Springdale police identify ‘persons of interest’ in recent homicide
The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.
Police release new information on Springdale homicide investigation
There is new information on August 30 on a Springdale shooting that left one man dead.
Cherokee County is calling: Tahlequah and the surrounding area is a site to see in September
Labor Day weekend is always full of various celebrations and activities. One of Oklahoma’s largest is taking place in the heart of the Cherokee Nation: Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in the 1830s. This year, which marks the 70th annual celebration, carries...
Comments / 2