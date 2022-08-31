ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Bentonville, AR
Accidents
City
Bentonville, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
BEAVER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Heavy Water#Standing Water#Accident
5NEWS

Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
KHBS

Bentonville First Friday canceled due to weather

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville's First Friday is canceled Friday, Sept. 2, because of inclement weather in the area. Downtown Bentonville Inc. said the event will not be rescheduled. Friday's event was supposed to kick off Art & Culinary Week in Downtown Bentonville, which runs from Sept. 2 through...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy