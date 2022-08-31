Read full article on original website
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Live Again in Lakewood: Shiur by Rav Michoel Sorotzkin 10:00 PM
We are excited to announce that the world famous Novi shuir given by. Horav Michoel Sorotzkin shlit”a which is given on a weekly basis is continuing LIVE:. 5782 ,שופטים Motzaei Shabbos Parshas SEPT 3,2022 at 10:00- 10:45 PM. in Kollel Ner Avrohom 104...
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
Vice principal seen throwing beer in viral video has position reinstated
A Neptune vice principal who was suspended from his job last year has been reinstated.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Days after Fox attacks in Lakewood, OCHD warns of potentially dangerous wildlife encounters
After the recent fox attacks in Lakewood, the OCHD is warning residents about the dangers of wildfire encounters. Heading into the Labor Day weekend many people are looking forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. However, the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) is encouraging residents to remain vigilant of any potential wildlife encounters that can turn dangerous. It’s not uncommon for Ocean County to have a small number of animals test positive for rabies annually and so far in 2022 seven cases have been reported.
thelakewoodscoop.com
URGENT – OUTBREAK: Message from Dr. Allen Lempel Regarding GI Infection in Lakewood
Dr. Allen Lempel reached out to TLS in an effort to alert the community about the spread and outbreak of the GI infection in Lakewood. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
NBC Philadelphia
Jellyfish Rarely Before Seen at NJ Shore Pack a Painful Sting
A jellyfish rarely before seen at the shore has been turning up along New Jersey beaches, but experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance due to the creature’s nasty sting. “Mauve” jellyfish are more commonly found further out in the ocean -- but that hasn’t stopped them from turning...
News 12
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen says goodbye to News 12 Long Island's Morning Show; will continue to host The New Normal
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen said goodbye to the News 12 Long Island's Morning Show this morning. Hashagen is staying with News 12, but will move to a new time. She will continue to host the live, special report - The New Normal at 9 a.m. Since joining News 12 Long...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hatzolah Central Jersey Unveils New Paramedic Response Vehicle [EXCLUSIVE]
Hatzolah of Central Jersey today unveiled a brand new Paramedic Response Vehicle, adding to their fleet of response cars and ambulances. This vehicle is an SUV packed with advanced medical equipment, and responds to patients who require advanced life support. The vehicle was donated by the Kurlander family, by an...
Lacey, NJ man admits stealing $217K from woman he was dating
LACEY — A township resident pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday in Ocean County Superior Court, and as part of that agreement must pay $217,300 in restitution to a female victim. The county prosecutor's office said in a release that Ross Miserendino, 56, was in a romantic relationship with that...
Lakewood, NJ felled its town square trees to drive away the homeless
LAKEWOOD — There are no trees left standing in Lakewood town square after the township chopped them down to discourage homeless people from congregating there. The Lakewood Scoop first reported on the rapidly growing shore town's latest response to homelessness. Every tree came down on Aug. 8 at the recommendation of the Lakewood police Quality of Life Unit.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: FIRE ON RT 72 AT MODERN DAY RECYCLING
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)
For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
