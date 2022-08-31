After the recent fox attacks in Lakewood, the OCHD is warning residents about the dangers of wildfire encounters. Heading into the Labor Day weekend many people are looking forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. However, the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) is encouraging residents to remain vigilant of any potential wildlife encounters that can turn dangerous. It’s not uncommon for Ocean County to have a small number of animals test positive for rabies annually and so far in 2022 seven cases have been reported.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO