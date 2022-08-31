ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Days after Fox attacks in Lakewood, OCHD warns of potentially dangerous wildlife encounters

After the recent fox attacks in Lakewood, the OCHD is warning residents about the dangers of wildfire encounters. Heading into the Labor Day weekend many people are looking forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. However, the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) is encouraging residents to remain vigilant of any potential wildlife encounters that can turn dangerous. It’s not uncommon for Ocean County to have a small number of animals test positive for rabies annually and so far in 2022 seven cases have been reported.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

URGENT – OUTBREAK: Message from Dr. Allen Lempel Regarding GI Infection in Lakewood

Dr. Allen Lempel reached out to TLS in an effort to alert the community about the spread and outbreak of the GI infection in Lakewood. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Jellyfish Rarely Before Seen at NJ Shore Pack a Painful Sting

A jellyfish rarely before seen at the shore has been turning up along New Jersey beaches, but experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance due to the creature’s nasty sting. “Mauve” jellyfish are more commonly found further out in the ocean -- but that hasn’t stopped them from turning...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Hatzolah Central Jersey Unveils New Paramedic Response Vehicle [EXCLUSIVE]

Hatzolah of Central Jersey today unveiled a brand new Paramedic Response Vehicle, adding to their fleet of response cars and ambulances. This vehicle is an SUV packed with advanced medical equipment, and responds to patients who require advanced life support. The vehicle was donated by the Kurlander family, by an...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: FIRE ON RT 72 AT MODERN DAY RECYCLING

Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)

For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

