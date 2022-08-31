Read full article on original website
Related
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
Washington Examiner
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk
The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development
An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
The Weather Channel
Atlantic Awakening: Where Tropical Development Is Possible Into Labor Day Weekend
The long-slumbering Atlantic Basin is finally showing signs of waking up. Multiple areas are being monitored for possible development. One is in the Caribbean Sea, the other in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Despite being the prime time of hurricane season, it's far from certain if one or both will be...
Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
An analysis of satellite data predicts about one-third of Americans will get temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit in 2053. That's conservative.
New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft
The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0