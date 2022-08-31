ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Tropical Atlantic#Nhc#Accuweather
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk

The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development

An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy